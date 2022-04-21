Seconds after Bacon Lauderback’s kick rolled into the back of the net, Shane Corley’s voice echoed throughout the pitch.
“Do not be satisfied,” the Alcoa soccer coach repeated three times.
In a season where his Tornadoes team has gotten off to fast starts only to let up as the match wore on, Corley wanted to emphasize the importance of keeping their foot on the gas.
They did that for the most part against Pigeon Forge on Thursday.
Alcoa scored five first-half goals and held the Tigers to one goal to pick up a 5-1 win to begin District 2-1A play at Alcoa Elementary School.
“I felt like we got stronger as the first half went on,” Corley told The Daily Times. “I think with it being a district match, I think our guys were maybe a little bit cautious. They needed something to happen to kind of get themselves going in that first half because it took us about 10 minutes before we really started playing soccer, but then it opened up and I thought that we did what we wanted to do the rest of the first half.
“We played about as good as we could and we moved the ball into different places and got some decent looks. Good quick start, good urgency.”
Jaden Dyar certainly didn’t look satisfied after his goal less than 10 minutes into the contest, which gave Alcoa (5-4-2, 1-0 District 2-1A) an early 1-0 lead. It was the first of two scores in the opening half for the freshman, his second coming with four minutes, 29 seconds left in the period to push the Tornadoes’ advantage to 4-0.
“We were passing, we were getting wide, crossing it in,” Dyar said. “The team was working well together and we were communicating well. We wanted more. If we settled on two (goals) then (Pigeon Forge) could have come back on us, so we had to keep on going.”
Dyar didn’t think he would make the impact he has this season as a newcomer, but he showed in the first half why he has come on so quickly. According to his head coach, it’s because of his feel for the game that has factored in heavily to his contributions.
“It’s surprising (being able to contribute as a freshman),” Dyar said. “With it being such a good team, I didn’t think I would be able to start. It’s really been crazy.”
“(Dyar) has lots of athleticism and pace,” Corely added. “He’s got a sense for the game. That’s probably the biggest thing. He anticipates things pretty well and just kind of understands the movements and what spaces to get into.”
In between Dyar’s two goals, Lauderback followed suit with his score at the 26-minute, 59-second mark and Aiden Corley scored to lead the way for three late goals, ending with Lincoln Carretero’s scoring shot 17 seconds before the intermission.
Those five goals proved to be enough, even when Pigeon Forge (3-5-1, 1-2) managed its first and only goal with 11 minutes, 23 seconds to go in the second half, but Corley didn’t feel like the Tornadoes matched the same intensity it played with in the first 40 minutes.
“I wasn’t satisfied with our second half,” Corley said. “I expected us to come out and have a little more energy, that’s what we talked about at halftime. At 5-0, everybody kind of settles in and you think, ‘OK, we’ve got this hand,’ but I don’t want to be satisfied with just playing one half of soccer. We got really defensive and just started dropping off way too much for me.
“But, I’ll take a 5-1 victory going into (the rest) of district play. I’m happy with that.”
The win, in some ways, marked the beginning of a new season for the Tornadoes, who battled through a challenging non-district slate.
It was the first of two district matches to close out the regular season for the Tornadoes later this month and it set them up nicely heading into their second district match at Gatlinburg-Pittman today at 6 p.m.
If Alcoa can beat the Highlanders, it will guarantee it a spot in the district tournament championship game in May as well as a region berth.
“Our schedule is tough to begin with,” Corely said. “We played really well at Sevier County a week ago and we played a really good King’s Academy team the other night. We didn’t win either one, but we played good matches. I felt like we were ready to start playing better soccer.
“This is what we needed for a confidence boost as we start into district play. We feel like we ought to be able to make a pretty good run at it in (Class) 1A.”
