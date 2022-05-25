MURFREESBORO — Alcoa’s pitching staff has yet to show signs of letting Tennessee high school softball’s premier stage overwhelm them.
In two games at the Class 2A state tournament in Murfreesboro on Tuesday and Wednesday, Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey turned to two freshmen arms in Gabby Burkhart and Adrianna King and in both outings, they delivered.
Burkhart went five innings and tossed seven strikeouts in the Lady Tornadoes’ thrilling walk-off 4-3 win over Riverside in the first round Tuesday to move them into the winner’s bracket. King followed up the performance on Wednesday with a full-game outing where she allowed no runs and just two hits and retired seven batters in a dominant 4-0 decision against Community High School (Unionville).
For King, Fekete Bailey’s confidence in the freshmen at this level in the postseason has taken a lot of the potential pressure off.
“It means a lot knowing that (Fekete Bailey) trusts us,” King told The Daily Times. “I know that if we mess up, she’s going to tell us, ‘Just have fun and compete.’ It takes some of the pressure off.”
Neither King nor Burkhart were around the last time that the Alcoa softball team made the state tournament in 2019. A lack of pitching depth plagued the Lady Tornadoes in what ended up being a quick two game exit. That isn’t a problem this time around as Burkhart and King have already helped Alcoa reach the state semifinals for the first time in program history.
“I’m just so proud of them,” Fekete Bailey said. “I think one of the things that we didn’t have when we were here in 2019 that we have now is we have a pitching staff. When you get into a tournament atmosphere and you’re having to throw your one pitcher, if you only have one, they’re going to get fatigued, especially when you turn around and play the next day.
“To have the luxury of three go-to pitchers, I think that puts us in great shape to make a run.”
King ran into some adversity before she even wound up for her first pitch in the circle at McKenzie Park. The game’s 11:30 a.m. CT start time was pushed back nearly two hours due to a rain delay, but King didn’t allow the unexpected break to interfere with her preparation.
Instead, she remained calm and focused in the dugout.
“It’s always a ‘hurry up and wait’ game when you play in a tournament,” Fekete Bailey said. “If one field is ahead and one field is behind, you’ve just kind of got to go with it. Just our kids being flexible and being focused was tremendous because I think (Community’s) pitcher warmed up in the rain for at least 30 minutes while we were in the dugout and we waited it out.
“I think Adrianna just pitched an excellent ballgame today, so I think that also helped.”
King found herself in a few jams where the Vikings threatened to score. There were two instances where triples allowed a runner to reach scoring position at third, just one hit away from getting on the board, but in both cases, she and the Alcoa defense managed to get out of trouble.
For King, those kinds of situations boost her confidence even more, and she credits her teammates behind her for that.
“I know that if they hit the ball, the defense has my back,” King said. “We were up four (runs), but I knew that when I came back to the dugout, the offense was going to come out and hit and it kind of takes it off my back to know that they’re out there hitting.”
