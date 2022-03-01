GATLINBURG — If the effort Alcoa displayed against Chuckey-Doak inside Gatlinburg-Pittman’s Jack A. Parton Gymnasium shows up the rest of its postseason stay, the Tornadoes could be playing for more than a Region 1-2A Championship.
Alcoa didn’t just control every facet of its region semifinal bout with the Knights on Tuesday, it put on a clinic. Behind hot shooting and an opportunistic defense, the Tornadoes completely dismantled Chuckey-Doak, 103-74 to clinch a spot in the region championship against Gatlinburg-Pittman as well as a sectional berth.
“Honestly, the team that showed up tonight is the team I really believe in,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins told The Daily Times. “It’s the team I know we can be. I thought defensively, we kind of wreaked some havoc early and it led us to get out in transition and then we shot it really well early. I mean, the energy, enthusiasm, togetherness, I thought we checked all of those boxes tonight.”
The Knights matched the Tornadoes step for much of the first quarter, tying it up at 17 before Alcoa rattled off a 9-2 run to close out the period up 26-17. They then opened up the second quarter with three straight 3-pointers from Terrance Dorsey and Jordan Harris to pull ahead 35-21.
While the Tornadoes (16-17) found success just about everywhere on the court, they were especially impressive beyond the arc, knocking down 15 3s as a team. Dorsey was responsible for five of those as part of a 29-point performance, but they certainly spread the wealth with Harris, Jahvin Carter and Brady Haun tallying multiple shots from deep.
“We have guys who can shoot it,” Collins said. “It’s just a matter of not all of the time settling (for shots). It’s about taking the right shots in the rights spots with the right guys. I thought we did a good job finding each other and guys you wouldn’t think about were hitting shots for us. I thought it was by committee. When you see a few shots going through the hoop in a big game like that, you capitalize on the energy.”
A 26-point second quarter yielded a 15-point halftime lead and while second-half struggles have plagued Alcoa in some losses this season where it held a lead at the intermission, Harris made sure that wasn’t the case against Chuckey-Doak (18-9). The junior guard started the third quarter off with two quick scores off of steals that were then followed up by Carter and Dorsey baskets to stretch the Tornadoes advantage to 62-41.
Maintaining the same intensity that helped Alcoa build up a big first half lead was one of Collins’ biggest takeaways.
“I was really proud of our mentality to start the game and then our mentality to capitalize and finish the game at the start of the second half,” Collins said. “We went into the locker room (at halftime) and were kind of like, hey (Chuckey-Doak) is a good team and they’re going to come out with their best punch and we need to kind of throw a knockout. I thought we were able to do that, but again, it wasn’t with the 3-point shooting there, it was with our defense.
“We got some easy layups in transition and from there we kind of secured the victory. We haven’t always done that. We haven’t been in that position a ton, so it was good to see us come out and capitalize and finish the game off.”
Alcoa looks to redeem itself against Gatlinburg-Pittman in the region finale at 7 p.m. Thursday after losing their last two meetings, including in the district championship game on Feb. 22.
“I think our kids are excited to get another chance at (Gatlinburg-Pittman),” Collins said. “Our kids are competitors and they kicked our tails last time we played them up here. As a competitor, what do you want? You want one more shot. We’re just excited for the opportunity. I know our kids will play hard and be ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.