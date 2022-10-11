It took Alcoa less than a minute to score in a dominant 9-0 victory over Pigeon Forge on Tuesday in the District 2-A semifinals.
Senior Peyton Potts controlled the ball near midfield and did the rest herself, dribbling past Pigeon Forge defense before finishing from eight yards out to give Alcoa the lead.
“Peyton just set the tone tonight,” Alcoa coach Andy Byrd said. “She comes in literally in seconds and just dribbles and no one did anything. She just ran through everybody and finished. The funny thing is she did the same thing when we went up there. Did exactly the same thing. We scored in a few minutes and it was just downhill after that.”
All downhill from there it was. Alcoa scored again six minutes later and cruised to a 6-0 halftime lead before winning via mercy rule in the second half.
The numbers were even more lopsided than the final score. Alcoa outshot Pigeon Forge, 29-1, with 18 shots coming on goal. The Lady Tornadoes’ lopsided win gave them the opportunity to play an abundance of players.
“We stayed focused throughout the game,” Byrd said. “Played a number of players. Spread the scoring out. Had one girl with a barrage of goals. We got three from Natalie (Crisp). She’s obviously player of the game. Had some defenders come in off the bench and play. We played a complete game.”
Crisp was the best player on the field, dominating possession and creating a number of scoring opportunities.
Crisp took advantage, turning a turnover deep in Pigeon Forge territory into her third goal of the night.
“She’s so good at putting herself in the right place at the right time,” Byrd said. “She’s real smooth with the ball at her feet. She’s pretty elusive. She’s strong on the ball. She doesn’t appear to be that strong on the ball but when you’re playing with her she puts her body between herself and the defender very well. She’s pretty feisty as well. She has a kind of an attitude about her where she’s going to score some goals.”
Despite winning eight of its last nine games, Alcoa’s been battling injuries for much of the last month and isn’t at full strength entering the postseason. Byrd emptied the bench in the second half before putting a trio of veterans back in for the game’s final minutes.
The mercy-rule victory illustrated how well the banged up Lady Tornadoes have meshed while also giving them more experience playing in different positions.
“We’ve had some kids in some different positions because we’ve had some injuries,” Byrd said. “We’ve really done well with putting kids in spots where they’re really not used to playing and tonight for Senior Night they weren’t all in their same spots that they’re used to playing all night long but they meshed real well, found each other’s feet and played a quality game of soccer.”
The lopsided margin also allowed Alcoa to play all seven of its seniors in the win. Senior Wendy Berstain scored a pair of goals and senior Kristal Hufford assisted on Crisp’s second goal of the evening.
“Everybody played on the bench tonight. That’s great for Senior Night,” Byrd said. “Hats off to our seniors. It was a good night for us.”
Alcoa advances to Thursday’s district championship against Gatlinburg-Pittman where it will attempt to win its sixth straight title.{/div}{/div}{/div}
