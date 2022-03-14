Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey and Seymour’s Lauren Irwin both agreed that had it not been for a second-inning injury to Lady Eagles’ starting pitcher Hayden Gilliland in the second inning, Monday’s season opener for both teams might have gone longer than three innings.
As it played out, however, the Lady Tornadoes rolled behind a small but impressive sample size of pitching and a nine-run third to oust Seymour, 15-0, at Dawn Marsh Field.
“I’m proud of our kids for coming out and being able to play,” Fekete Bailey told The Daily Times. “Unfortunately, Seymour took a tough blow when we knocked out their best pitcher. I think that game goes a lot longer if (Gilliland) stays in there. Hopefully she’s OK and can finish out the rest of the season.”
The sequence that may have been the difference between a game going the distance and a run-rule affair took place when Alcoa’s Olivia Emert lined a ball to the circle, just missing Gilliland’s glove and hitting her left knee and striking a blow to the Lady Eagles’ already depleted pitching staff.
Dealing with a plethora of preseason injuries coming in, Gilliand was the last pitcher left on Seymour’s roster, forcing center fielder Abby Spradlin to take up the position for the remainder of the third with Alcoa leading 7-0.
The Lady Tornadoes (1-0) ended up tacking on eight more runs after thanks in part to six errors committed by the Lady Eagles (0-1) in the frame.
“Honestly, I wasn’t feeling too bad about our first appearance other than our defense was atrocious,” Irwin said. “We had too many passed balls, we had too many errors from people who don’t normally have errors. We just kind of fell apart. Offensively, I felt like we were seeing it well and if given an inning or two more, we would have made the game more competitive, but defensively we didn’t give ourselves that opportunity.
“We obviously lost (Gilliand) who is the only pitcher we’ve got, so we pulled (Spradlin) in who does not pitch, just to have somebody in the circle. Honestly, she did great. She gave us a fighting chance. We just couldn’t back her up defensively. Really disappointed in the execution.”
Alcoa enters the 2022 season with high expectations after making it to the region semifinals a year ago and in just three innings of play, looked the part of a team that can go even further.
At the plate, the Lady Tornadoes strung together 11 hits with seven different hitters recording at least one RBI and another six hitting doubles.
The scoring onslaught started in the first when Abby Hembree, Jaylyn Halliburton and Dylan Jablonski recorded three straight RBIs with two outs to give Alcoa a 3-0 lead. The Lady Tornadoes added three more in the second off of a Adrianna King two-run double and a Hembree single to go up 6-0.
Alcoa piled it on in the third to enforce the mercy rule with a balance of strong hitting on six hits and five RBIs as well as some mistakes on the part of the Lady Eagles.
“When our offense is clicking, we’re going to be hard to beat this year,” Fekete Bailey said.
In the circle, Cassa Arnold and Gabby Burkhart made the most of their limited time, throwing for a combined five strikeouts and giving up just one hit, a good, early sign for the depth the Lady Tornadoes will have at their disposal.
“We’ve been really blessed this year to have a full pitching staff,” Fekete Bailey said. “I think that’s one of the things that will carry us into the postseason as well, is not having to rely on one person, you know injuries happen. It just gives you more options and keeping fresh arms is important.”
