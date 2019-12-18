Brackston Alford grew up watching the Alcoa football team compete in championship after championship.
As a kid, he’d go to all the state games in Cookeville to root on the Tornadoes. What he said he couldn’t really have imagined, was eventually playing a crucial role in Alcoa winning those titles.
Alford did just that as an offensive lineman for one of the best high school programs in Tennessee. After helping Alcoa win its last four state championships, Alford will continue his playing career at Memphis. He signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.
“You don’t have a great football team without a great offensive line,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “He was just one of those guys we sort of build our football program around. He has been one of the best offensive linemen that we’ve had come through here.”
Now 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, Alford has been playing football since he was a young child. He said he has always been attracted to the physicality of the sport.
However, Alford didn’t immediately recognize his own potential as he didn’t see much playing time in seventh or eighth grade.
When Alford reached high school, Rankin saw something in him right away.
“You could tell he was going to be a prospect with his size and strength,” Rankin said. “He has been a valuable part of our football team the last four years. He’s tough, and he’s dependable.”
Rankin can’t recall Alford ever missing a practice. Alford’s role expanded his junior year when he became a starter. They went undefeated that season, even downing 6A powerhouse and their cross-county rival, Maryville.
It was that season, Alford said, he began thinking he might have what it takes to play in college. He only got better and earned Region 2-3A Co-Lineman of the Year honors as a senior.
“Being a four-time state champion is not easy — you have to really work at it and grind at it,” Alford said. “Where it all started was my freshman year. I had a lot of trust in my coaches, and they developed me into what I am. I just kept grinding over my freshman and sophomore years.”
Alford said that experience prepared him for the next stage. He chose Memphis over Air Force, Middle Tennessee State and Arkansas State. He plans to study to be a pilot.
“My first plane ride was something amazing,” Alford said, “and plus, I like running things.”
Rankin described Alford as unselfish and a good teammate. That was apparent when Alford discussed what he likes most about being a lineman — an often under-appreciated role.
“It really feels like you’re playing with your brothers,” Alford said. “It was more like I’m fighting for the next person beside me.”
Alford is enrolling to Memphis early, and he will report on Jan. 20. Rankin said Memphis is fortunate to have Alford.
“You’ve got those consistent guys that come to work every day and are unselfish and take a lot of pride in their school and their community,” Rankin said. “We like those kids to be the face of our program, and he has certainly been that.”
