Cade Winchester finally had his day to make his college commitment official.
The Alcoa High School graduate on Wednesday afternoon signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer for Ohio Northern, a Division III school in northwest Ohio.
He gave an oral commitment to the Polar Bears more than six months ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed his signing.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Winchester said. “I’ve been committed to this place for quite some time now...I’m glad to be able to do it at Alcoa.”
Winchester’s soccer career began well before he got to Alcoa, and that’s a big reason why he hit the ground running when he first laced up his boots for the Tornadoes.
Alcoa assistant coach Charles Stewart said he coached Winchester when he was 9 years old and followed his development in the years that followed. Based on what he saw, Stewart said it made sense that Winchester instantly became a starter as a freshman.
Winchester said that was intimidating initially but that he got the hang of the advanced level quicker than he expected.
With the help of his development at Alcoa, Winchester became a versatile player – something Stewart said he expects will be a benefit for him at the next level.
“He’s really talented in a lot of aspects of the game, and he can play multiple positions,” Stewart said. “That’s wonderful for a college player because you don’t know where they’re going to need you.”
Wincheser will be joining a team coming off a 13-6-3 season. The Polar Bears placed third in the Ohio Athletic Conference under the direction of interim head coach Chris Matejka.
Matejka is a familiar name for Ohio Northern soccer fans. He played for the men’s soccer team for four years and graduated in 2013. He immediately stepped into a role as assistant coach, and next season will be his first as the full-time head coach.
Winchester said his introduction to the school came when a coach approached him at a club tournament in South Carolina. Winchester did his research and ultimately decided that was the best college for him to attend.
“It’s a smaller school, and I wanted to get a little bit away from home,” Winchester said. “Six hours is a little bit of a stretch, but being away from home is what I wanted. I visited and I loved the campus. It is a cool place. I think I’m going to enjoy it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.