Add another feather to the Destiny Haworth's cap of basketball accomplishments.
An Alcoa senior, Haworth made a school record nine 3-pointers in the Lady Tornadoes' 58-44 victory over West Texas' Cristoval High School in the third-place game at the KSA Orlando Classic on Dec. 21.
Haworth finished the game with 30 points. The previous record for 3-pointers was seven.
Alcoa is back in action on Jan. 3 when it plays host to Powell at 6 p.m.
