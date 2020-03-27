Grey Carroll visited Georgia Tech on Jan. 25 and instantly knew it could be the setting for his collegiate football career.
“All I can say is this place is different,” Carroll tweeted at the conclusion of his visit.
A whirlwind recruiting process continued in the months since, but no school topped the culture Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins and the rest of his staff were promoting.
The Alcoa junior defensive lineman wanted to be a part of the program so much that he verbally committed to the Yellow Jackets on Friday.
“Coach Collins, I truly believe he is going to turn that place around,” Carroll told The Daily Times. “I think he’s going to turn them into a powerhouse. Everything about it (feels different). They treat their players with respect, and they are more than meat to them.
“They’re trying to develop them into better men. I feel like that’s a place I need to be at.”
Carroll picked Georgia Tech over 20 other schools that include Louisville, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Memphis and Boston College — most of which have been handed out over the past seven months.
The two-time reigning Daily Times Defensive Player of the Year and Class 3A Tennessee Titans Mr. Football finalist received his first scholarship offer from Austin Peay on April 20, 2018 but did not pick up another until Charlotte offered him on August 26, 2019.
“It literally went from zero to 100,” Carroll said. “I had one or two offers through my sophomore year, and I was very rarely talking to people and now all of a sudden I have 21. My phone is constantly blowing up. It has been an overall cool experience.”
The program Collins is building as he enters his second year at the helm was the main reason the 3-star prospect chose Georgia Tech, but Carroll also views it as the best long-term option.
Georgia Tech ranks as the nation’s 29th-best university, according to the US News and World Report, and Carroll plans on utilizing that high-level education to study physiology or nutrition, which would allow him to stay in sports even if playing football past college is not an option.
“I want to be able to go somewhere where I can graduate and get a good job (out of college),” Carroll said. “The chances of going pro are like 1%, so it’s very slim. I always want to aim high, and getting to the NFL is the ultimate goal, but if it doesn’t happen, I do want to have a good backup.”
Carroll logged a team-high 79 tackles, including seven sacks, while sitting out most second halves because of lopsided scores. He led a defense that limited opponents to 4.7 points per game en route to a fifth straight Class 3A BlueCross Bowl championship.
The Tornadoes have lost three games in the past three years, which is the opposite side of the spectrum in terms of success compared to Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 3-9 campaign and have finished better than .500 twice in the past five years.
“It’ll be different for me because I’m used to winning obviously, but I’m pretty flexible with how things are,” Carroll said. “I’m willing to put in whatever amount of work I need to better the program the best I can.”
Carroll added that he will keep his recruitment open until he signs his National Letter of Intent, but that may be nothing more than a formality. Georgia Tech has been ahead of the pack for months, and it is going to take a lot for another school to catch up.
“I feel like no other school can do anything to top them,” Carroll said. “I’ve seriously even thought about what if something crazy happens like Clemson offering me and I don’t think I would even consider it because I genuinely feel like Georgia Tech has my best interest at heart.”
