Alcoa junior Grey Carroll isn’t competing against football players in Blount County.
“He’s competing against kids all over the United States,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “He’s after the same prize some of those guys are after — big-time scholarships and big-time things. I think he understands what you have to do to be one of those people.”
A 6-foot-3, 245-pound defensive end, Carroll has played a crucial role in the Tornadoes winning their last three state championships. This season he led the team in tackles with 79, including seven sacks among 13 tackles for loss, to earn Region 2-3A Player of the Year and Class 3A Mr. Football finalist honors.
For the second straight season, he is also The Daily Times’ Defensive Player of the Year.
Players across the country aren’t the only ones with whom Carroll is competing.
“I’m always kind of competing with myself,” Carroll said. “I’m not a stats guy. I’m a teammate guy first, but one of the big goals was like, ‘Let’s do better than we did last year.’ Another one was, ‘Let’s see if I can be a Mr. Football finalist.’
“I accomplished most of what I wanted to do, but the big goal, obviously, was to win state.”
Alcoa did that handily. The Tornadoes won their five postseason games by an average of 44 points. They downed Pearl Cohn, 27-0, for their 18th state title — a TSSAA record — and 10th shutout of the season.
Carroll had four tackles, including three for loss, in that game.
In Rankin’s more than 40 years coaching, he said he can’t recall encountering a better lineman than Carroll.
“I think he is the most explosive, best defensive lineman in the state in any classification,” Rankin said. “You don’t see many defensive linemen that can control the football game. He can do that. He can wreck the whole offense, so you’ve got to pay special attention to him. When you do that, you give up somewhere else.”
Carroll earned a starting role as a freshman — something Rankin said usually doesn’t happen, “especially for a lineman,” but it was immediately evident Carroll was going to be something special with his size, strength and speed.
His sophomore year, Carroll had 58 tackles, including seven sacks among 15 tackles for loss, to be name Region 2-3A Sophomore of the Year.
Carroll is so explosive off the ball that, sometimes, Rankin has even had to hold him back. Carroll blocked five punts this season — a number Rankin said could have been higher had he’d let Carroll loose more often.
“We told him to lay off at different times. We didn’t’ want to rough the punters,” Rankin said. “We’re not a punt-blocking team, per say, but we do go after it some at certain times.”
Occasionally, Carroll even surprises himself. He said his favorite play of the year happened against Loudon in the semifinals when Alcoa forced the Redskins to punt on their first series. Carroll rushed hard off the end and blocked the punt. He then picked the ball up on the 15-yard line and ran into the end zone for the Tornadoes’ first touchdown. Alcoa won 56-0 to punch its ticket to state.
“You don’t see that very much,” Carroll said of the play. “I was actually… That kind of shocked me.”
What’s more shocking is Carroll still has another year to go. Outside of winning another state title, he said his biggest goal is improve his speed and become an overall better athlete.
“You can never be too fast,” Carroll said. “If I can get 1% better, that’s a big plus. I’m open-minded, and I’ll do whatever it takes to get another state championship for us.”
