When it comes to what Jordan Harris can bring to a college football team, the possibilities are endless.
Just ask his high school coach, Brian Nix.
“You’re getting, I think, a player with a lot of untapped potential,” Nix told The Daily Times. “I think Jordan has got a potential to grow and develop, and if he’ll continue to work and show dedication, his best football is ahead of him. So I think he can do a lot of different things for you.
“There are various positions he can play, and I think they’re getting the guy who still has a lot of untapped attention.”
The winner of the lottery for Harris’ talents is Tennessee Tech, as he signed with the Golden Eagles during a National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday at Alcoa High School. Nix looked on as Harris signed, the memories of what the standout player brought to his program still fresh in his mind.
Harris was named the 2022 All-Daily Times Offensive Player of the Year and a Class 3A Mr. Football Finalist for a season in which he totaled 1,895 all-purpose yards and 28 touchdowns. He was the Tornadoes’ star tailback, safety and kick returner and even contributed in more ways than that.
“He just did so much for us this year,” Nix said. “I mean, you look at some key games, the Maryville game, semifinal game, the Tyner game, we needed some big plays and he made them. Jordan punted for us. He returned punts, he returned kickoffs, he played safety, he played receiver, he played running back and we asked him to do a lot of things.
“So I think his versatility helped him in recruiting, cause we did use him so many ways. We didn’t just pigeonhole him into one position as we tried to find the individual strengths and the things that he could do.”
Harris said he hasn’t spoken with Tech’s coaching staff yet about the different ways he can be used, but after such a successful career at Alcoa, it’s hard to see his new coaches not trying to get him on the field as much as possible.
This past season, he helped Alcoa beat Maryville in the Battle of Pistol Creek, then go on to win the program’s eighth straight Class 3A BlueCross Bowl, both moments he cited as his favorite while at Alcoa.
“It’s turned me into a very good football player and person,” Harris said. “I love this whole community. This whole community loves me.”
It didn’t take him long to fall in love with his new community at Tennessee Tech, either.
“I just loved it whenever I went up there,” Harris said. “It just felt like home to me. My family loved it. I just loved everything about it.”
Harris didn’t just have good reason to love Alcoa; the Tornadoes had plenty of reason to love him, too. Whether he was breaking a carry for a touchdown, running a kick back for a score or even downing a punt inside the 20-yard line, they were reminded of it each time he took the field.
Now, Harris’ new program will have that privilege, too.
“That’s nice when you’re recruiting somebody,” Nix said. “Okay, if he doesn’t work out in this position, well then there’s two or three other options and ways that can help our program.”
