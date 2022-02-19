CROSSVILLE — Lance Williams’ shot at defending his crown came a year later than expected.
The Alcoa junior won a state title in wrestling as a freshman, but didn’t have the chance to repeat the accomplishment his sophomore year due to injury. He booked his return ticket to state on Saturday.
Williams took first place in the 285 weight class at the Section 2-A Individual Tournament at Stone Memorial High School, besting Hixson’s Landon Moore. He won the bout via fall.
“He’s had a good year,” Alcoa wrestling coach Brian Gossett told The Daily Times. “We’re glad to have him out here. He wrestled tough in that match.”
Williams’ success was just another highlight in a storied career that not only includes a wrestling state championship but three titles in football as an All-State offensive lineman being recruited by multiple Power Five schools.
“He moves really well,” Gossett said. “To be his size, that’s the first thing. The second thing is that is one competitive joker. It doesn’t really matter what we’re doing, he’s going to compete and try to win. The final thing I’d say, he’s wrestled for a long time. He’s probably wrestled since he was five or six-years-old, so there’s not a whole lot of matches and situations that he hasn’t already experienced.
“When you have that kind of experience and mix it with that kind of talent and size, and you mix that with how freaking competitive he is and his drive to be the best he can be all the time, you get some of those results. I’m just really proud of him. He did a lot to get himself here after football. I just hope he can finish it up next weekend. It would be great.”
Williams is Alcoa’s lone boy to advance to state, but for Gossett, the impact his current wrestlers have had isn’t just defined by trophies or wins.
“I told a couple kids today that not making the state tournament or not winning a match or something like that shouldn’t define the kind of people they are or the kind of work that they’ve done or the kind of time they’ve committed,” Gossett said. “It’s an honor to make it (to state), but it’s not a failure if you don’t. I’m proud of these kids.
“Last year, COVID made our life pretty rough in wrestling and we’re sort of bouncing back and trying to rebuild. In three or four years when this is going exactly the way we want it to, this will be the group that we look back to and just think about their sacrifice they made to kind of help us keep going.”
“There’s a lot of things at play here,” Johnson said. “He’s got a broken nose. He’s wrestling a guy that’s on record as I think 24, 25-0, undefeated. He’s a third-year wrestler, just grinds and grinds and works and works. So he’s a guy that’s just worked. Everything he’s got is just through hard work, nothing is given.
“That right there, that was awesome. When he slapped the mat, that’s just accumulation of the three years of hard work he’s put in so far. He’s just got to stay focused. One more tournament. I think he can get the job done next week.”
Fetterolf downed Sequatchie County’s Kaleb Edwards to win first, and it wasn’t the only positive part of the event for Seymour. The Eagles’ Keegan Perkins finished in fourth place in the 120 class after falling to Soddy Daisy’s Drew Lewis in the third-place match.
“It’s an awesome effort for both (Fetterolf and Perkins),” Johnson said. “I would have liked to have seen Keegan place a little higher, but here’s a guy that’s (in) probably one of the toughest weight classes here, and as far as sectionals go, this is probably the toughest section for his weight class. So I think any of those kids can get on the podium at the state tournament and turn it on. It’s going to happen for him I think.”
Five Bulldogs competed in the event, and though none ultimately qualified for state, it was still a beneficial experience for the first-year program building from the ground up.
“They fought,” Samuel Everett coach Joey Evans said. “These guys, they’re all eighth graders and freshmen, so it’s our first experience at a tournament like this with so much on the line. I think nerves kind of got to us a little bit today early and late, but we’re going to look to move forward from here.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these guys. As far as all of them coming out, it’s their first year of high school, most of them first year ever wrestling. To see where we came from when they got done with football coming out for wrestling to now, it’s been wonderful.”
