The highlights were few and far between for Alcoa’s boys soccer team in the two games it played last month, but two players did just enough to show they should be solid contributors the next time the Tornadoes take the pitch.
Juniors Matt Stewart and Houston Burchfield, coach Shane Corley said, acquitted themselves well in Alcoa’s losses to Christian Academy of Knoxville. Before the season was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic began picking up steam in the United States, Corley said both players were on their way to good seasons.
Stewart showed flashes of his talent during the 2019 season, but he really looked poised to make a difference this season. Corley said it was obvious the strides he had made during the Tornadoes’ preseason games, and when it came time for Alcoa to choose a player to take a penalty kick in the regular season opener against CAK, Stewart got the call and converted.
It was fitting because when he’s on the field, Corley added, he’s thinking about scoring. He had several good looks at goal against CAK but didn’t convert.
“Matt does a really good job of staying on the ball,” Corley said. “If we give him the ball to start a counterattack, he is good at holding it up and finding teammates. He can find the space and keep the attack going. Then, if we can get him the ball around the 18, he has a knack for turning in space, getting a shot off and finishing.”
Alcoa got a bonus this season when Burchfield chose to join the team. He played for Alcoa in middle school and with Alcoa’s high school players during club season but was always torn between soccer and baseball. After a couple years away from the soccer field, he came back this year.
Corley said he has been impressed by Burchfield’s fit within the team, his strength and his motor.
“Houston is very athletic,” Corley said. “He has a lot of pace. He’s developing more of an overall game. He came in, been a good player individually on the ball. What he’s done a better job with was learning to use his teammates better. Defensively he tracks back well and works hard.”
The Tornadoes lost their opener to CAK 4-1 and suffered a more lopsided loss to Sevier County in their only other game. The 8-0 setback was ugly in the moment, but considering the extreme circumstances they’ll likely laugh about it in the long run.
Alcoa’s starting goalkeeper was out of town with family, and its backup goalkeeper had to miss the game due to a concussion. The only other player on the roster listed as a goalkeeper was a freshman who had never played goalkeeper.
The team held a mini tryout two days before the game against Sevier County and chose a new starter and a back-up. The player chosen as the starter went home after his last class and fell asleep. He woke up too late and missed the bus.
That meant the Tornadoes were down to their fourth-choice goalkeeper in Davis McGill, who was a field player before that night.
Alcoa’s back line held strong for 25 minutes before Sevier County finally scored. After that, Alcoa’s weakness was exposed and it shipped seven more goals.
“(Sevier County) knew we didn’t have a goalkeeper,” Corley said. “If had a goalkeeper who knew where to be and all the angles, we still were going to get beat, but it would have been three or four goals. It was a struggle that night.”
