Michael Williams Jr. had his sights set on August.
The 6-foot, 260-pound Alcoa defensive lineman was fresh off of performing at a college camp and back at Goddard Field preparing with some teammates for his senior season in early June.
Then Williams felt a sudden “pop” near the heel of his foot and just as suddenly, an offseason of optimism turned into one of uncertainty.
“In our summer workouts, I came out here to get in some extra work with our lineman and stuff and my achilles had just popped out of nowhere,” Williams told The Daily Times. “It was so unexpected. I had just come back from a Kennesaw State camp and came right back to get in extra work and it just popped right in the middle of doing one-on-one’s.”
With the 2021 season just over two months away, Williams’ recovery timetable would require him to miss July’s scrimmages, fall camp and multiple games.
Watching practices and games for three months from the sideline was hard for him to accept at first.
“It was a 2-4 month recovery,” Williams said. “I came back in like three months. I was really hurt on the inside. I was tearing up in our first game when we came out here and I didn’t get to run out with everybody or anything. Just missing all of these practices and it being my senior year, I was really torn up, but I knew I would be back.”
According to Alcoa coach Gary Rankin, losing Williams, even for a limited time, was a devastating blow to the Tornadoes young and inexperienced defensive line that lost some key pieces in the team’s Class 3A BlueCross Bowl championship run.
Williams was expected to be the returning leader after standing out up front in the postseason as a junior.
“We were shocked,” Rankin said. “(Williams) was really our only returning defensive lineman that had played (in 2020). That was a point of emphasis because that’s where we probably lost the heaviest was in our defensive line and we were totally rebuilding there. He was one cat that was coming back that had really played well in the semifinals last year and in the finals.
“He was going to be our bell cow upfront until some other kids came on. When we found out that he went down, it was pretty devastating.”
Williams didn’t sulk on not being able to play for long and instead used his situation for the good of himself and the team.
Being able to see the defense play from a new perspective allowed him to point out adjustments he could make for when he would return to the field. It also allowed him to help the younger players who were working to come into their own on the defensive line.
“It was almost like film study, basically,” Williams said. “I couldn’t really get extra knowledge from it, but I knew I could help some of my teammates with the knowledge that I knew and help them a lot on the field while they were out there on the field and I wasn’t.”
Rankin noticed it, too.
“(Williams) was always at practice trying to help kids,” Rankin said. “He’s a good teammate. He’s not selfish in any way and he can play at the next level for somebody.”
As much as Alcoa’s coaching staff appreciated Williams’ off-field role, they are even more appreciative for what he’s been doing on the field since his return.
After sitting out the first three games of the season, Williams made his return on Sept. 10 against rival Maryville and has been a force for the Tornadoes defense ever since, totaling 10.5 tackles and two sacks despite Alcoa having three games forfeited by opponents.
“You know, we played a few games there without him,” Rankin said. “It certainly made a huge difference when he got back in and he got fully healthy. I think he’s fully healthy now. He’s moving like he used to. He’s one of our better defensive lineman that we’ve had since I’ve been here and he’s just now coming into his own and getting over that injury.”
One of the games Williams missed was Alcoa’s 56-7 rout of Region 2-3A foe Gatlinburg-Pittman back on Aug. 27, but he’ll have an opportunity to face the Highlanders on Friday in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs at Goddard Field.
He’s also hoping his performance in that matchup is the first of an impressive four-game close to the season that will not only help the Tornadoes to a seventh straight state title, but also help garner some more interest from college programs.
“I’m really excited (for the playoffs),” Williams said. “Hopefully I can pick up an offer or something and continue playing in college. I really don’t know much (about Gatlinburg-Pittman) because I haven’t really watched a lot (of film) on them since I didn’t get to play against them the first time. I’m excited to play against them and get some new looks.”
