Natalie Dagley decided to try a new sport her eighth grade year.
That decision set into motion something much bigger than the Alcoa senior could have imagined.
“It’s crazy,” Dagley said. “To think, in eighth grade, I was like, ‘I’m not playing this.’ Now, looking back on it, people have gained these opportunities almost because of me.”
That sport was lacrosse — a relatively unfamiliar one to much of the South. After a rough introduction, Dagley quickly fell in love with it. The problem was she didn’t have anywhere to play in high school, as there wasn’t a program available in Blount County.
Natalie’s mom, Misty Dagley, decided to do something about it. She had only just learned what lacrosse was when she founded Blount County Lacrosse — a program that now consists of some 100 players and four teams for high school and middle school boys and girls.
Misty is coach of the high school girls program.
Natalie’s passion for lacrosse not only served as inspiration for bringing the sport to Blount County. It earned her a spot on the Tusculum College team. With her mom at her side, she signed a National Letter of Intent on Tuesday.
“That’s kind of what started it — to give another option in sports to girls,” Misty Dagley said. “I was like, ‘She deserves the opportunity to continue to play, and so do other girls.’”
Lacrosse is more popular in the north, but it’s slowly trickling down to southern states. It is slated to become a sanctioned sport by TSSAA in the spring of 2022.
The Blount County high school girls team consists of 21 players from Alcoa, Maryville, William Blount and Greenback. Misty Dagley’s goal is to have those schools add lacrosse programs.
Natalie Dagley began playing lacrosse after her mom learned of the sport from a local coach. Misty Dagley showed Natalie a video of it to gauge her interest.
Natalie Dagley was not impressed. She attributed some of her reservations to her preference for familiar things. A first baseman, she had played softball the last 10 years.
“It was just different,” Natalie Dagley said of lacrosse. “I was like, ‘I’m not stepping out of my box.’”
Lacrosse was far out of her comfort zone, but Natalie Dagley agreed to attend a clinic in Seymour with some friends. She said initially struggled with throwing and catching, but she stuck with it.
Eventually, Natalie Dagley’s softball skills translated to lacrosse. Her hand-eye coordination and footwork as well as some of the throwing mechanics made her instantly stand out.
“I started clicking with other teammates, and I started getting things down,” Natalie Dagley said. “It just felt like it was my sport.”
However, Natalie Dagley’s opportunities in the sport were slim. The closest team on which she could play in high school was in Knoxville.
So Misty Dagley took on a bold task. She began reaching out to girls across the county to join the club originally founded as Alcoa Girls Lacrosse.
“I thought, ‘Somebody needs to do something,’” Misty Dagley said. “I literally went school to school and pretty much begged people in the beginning.”
Misty Dagley’s initial objective was to do all the paperwork to get things rolling, but she never intended on being the coach. She had never coached any sport before — let alone one with which she was entirely unfamiliar.
Her search was unsuccessful, leaving her as the only option.
“I had to learn really quick,” Misty Dagley said. “Lot of growing pains.”
Misty Dagley began studying the sport and attending coaching clinics. She often had Natalie perfect the drills before introducing them to her team, as Misty said she’s “not the most athletic person.”
“If I can showed her the drill, she can master it and then she’s able to teach the other girls much easier than I can,” Misty Dagley said. “The first year was a little rough, to be honest, because I relied on her so heavily to help me, and she only had a year of experience.”
Misty Dagley’s team started finding its stride last season, during which Natalie scored 51 goals. Among the 14 teams in the East Region of the Tennessee Girls Lacrosse Associaton, Natalie earned first-team All-Region honors.
Natalie Dagley is the fifth lacrosse player from the program to sign with a college, with a sixth slated to do so.
Unlike with lacrosse, Natalie Dagley said she fell in love with Tusculum right away.
Neither Misty nor Natalie Dagley claimed the coach-daughter dynamic was always easy. However, both said they had mutual respect for one another.
“I’m so blessed, she’s so amazing,” Natalie Dagley said, tears welling up in her eyes. “She has done so much for me and sacrificed so much. She just means so much to me.”
Misty Dagley is still looking for a coach to take her spot at the helm at the program after Natalie graduates. She is excited to attend her daughter’s games with a different job.
“I’ll be the fan in the stands,” Misty Dagley said. “That’s my favorite role.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.