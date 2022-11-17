Lance Williams and Bubba Jeffries sped through downtown Knoxville, moving as quickly on the electric scooters they had just rented as the offense they anchor on Friday nights.
“It was fast,” Williams told The Daily Times.
Just as fast, too, was the way Alcoa’s offensive line, featuring the Virginia Tech commit Williams and Indiana pledge Jeffries, has come together throughout this season. They’ve bonded not only on the field, but also in the classroom and through adventures like cruising on scooters.
“From the beginning of the season to now, we have changed so much,” Williams said. “We’ve all come closer together, better as teammates, better linemen in general. We’ve worked hard. All we’ve done in practice every day is just working on our steps, working on our tracks, working on everything to become the best line we can.”
Alcoa’s starting offensive line has consisted of Williams and Jeffries at the tackle spots, fellow senior Riley Long at center and sophomores Isaiah Emert and Mason Martin at guard. Their combined talent allows for a plethora of options for the Tornadoes coaching staff.
“We’ve got some versatility,” Alcoa coach Brian Nix said. “Lance can play center. Isaiah can play center.”
Each member of the line, too, has his own story. Williams is a highly touted prospect and leader on the team, while Emert and Martin have rightfully earned their roles despite their youth.
Long transitioned from a mainly defensive role to starting at center, and Jeffries has battled through a torn labrum in his hip to stay on the field for the Tornadoes.
“I’ll never forget, number one, the unselfishness from Riley of being our center,” Nix said. “He would way rather be on defense the whole time because that’s really what he’s done. He’s not been a full-time starter on the offensive line until this year.
“And Bubba, it would have been so easy and maybe even reasonable (to sit out). No one would have thought anything if he would have just said, ‘Look, this is killing me, Coach. I want to go ahead and get this surgery and move on to my next chapter.’ But he didn’t do that, and I’ll never forget that.”
That group has paved the way for the Tornadoes to run for 2,249 yards and 36 touchdowns this season. Star tailback Jordan Harris has contributed 842 yards and 16 scores to that cause on just 88 carries; he’s averaging nearly 10 yards each time he takes a handoff.
Williams and his peers are certainly thankful to have a talent like Harris in the backfield, but when it comes to runners and the linemen who block for them, it’s a two-way street.
“(Harris) is probably thankful for us just as much as we are thankful for him,” Williams said. “It works both ways. (He’s) one of my closest friends, too, and that’s what it takes. Just close friendship and us playing for each other.”
Nix has seen Alcoa’s line develop into even more of a dangerous unit during the playoffs, which continue today as the Tornadoes host Gatlinburg-Pittman on Goddard Field. It’s not just been that starting five that’s improved, either; some backup linemen have also earned significant minutes on the field.
“That’s always a goal,” Nix said. “It’s a long season on those big guys. You try to develop depth everywhere because you never know when you’re going to lose somebody, but I think Coach (Alex) Taylor and Coach (Brian) Gossett have really done a good job developing depth with those guys.”
For Williams and the rest of Alcoa’s closely bound offensive line, it’s all a matter of duty.
“You don’t win here without an O-line,” Williams said “so we’ve got to do it.”
