SEYMOUR — With rainy weather limiting on-the-field practices, both coaches foresaw that fielding might be spotty in the season opener, and both coaches were right
Alcoa and Seymour combined for nine errors in three innings. Offense and pitching, on the other hand, were strong for the Lady Tornadoes.
Behind 11 hits from eight batters and nine strikeouts from Kaylee Grace Lovingood, Alcoa cruised to a 22-3 run-rule victory in three innings on Monday evening.
“Both coaches felt like we were a little unsure about our defenses, just because we had so much rain,” Alcoa coach Sarah Bailey said. “We spent an incredible amount of time working on our offense and it showed today. It also showed that we need to work a little more on our defense.”
Alcoa (1-0) put the ball in play more consistently and took advantage of 10 walks issued by Seymour (0-1).
Two hits aided by three free passes and a hit batter led to five runs for Alcoa in its first at-bat. Abby Hembree connected for the first hit and drove in the first two runs of the season with a bases-loaded single smashed down the first-base line.
Jaylyn Halliburton followed after a Cassa Arnold RBI with the second base hit and two more runs.
Seymour responded with two runs on two errors and singles by Kara Wyatt and Hannah Porter. Lovingood nipped that rally with two of her nine strikeouts, and Alcoa exploded for nine runs in the second frame.
Starting again at the top of its order, Alcoa banged six hits and benefited from three of five Seymour errors. Italia Kyle collected two of her three hits in the second-inning barrage, which included doubles from Kyle, JuliAnn Jones and Halliburton.
Lovingood allowed three two-out hits in the second but limited the damage to just one run with her sixth strikeout.
After Alcoa rammed in eight more runs in the third, the junior Alcoa ace allowed one baserunner in the third on an infield error then struck out the final three batters to invoke the mercy rule.
Alcoa showed its offensive depth in the last inning, sending five consecutive pinch hitters who collected two hits and a walk to keep the runs coming.
“That’s a good problem to have, isn’t it?,” Bailey asked. “We have a lot of kids that can come in to play at any moment. That’s a great thing as a coach, because every day is a competition.”
The big blast in the third inning was a three-run double from Kursten Kinder. After falling behind 0-2 in the count, the left-handed Kinder hit a fly into deep left field to clear the bases and reached third on the last of Seymour’s five fielding errors.
The only spot in the Alcoa lineup that finished without a hit was No. 3 batter Cierra Hudson, but Hudson was no slouch. The senior leftfielder was hit by a pitch in her first at-bat and reached base on each of four trips to the plate with two walks and an error, scoring three times.
Seymour’s biggest worry came with two outs in the third, when shortstop Maci Pitner took a hard shot on her leg on the single from India Kyle. Coach Todd Ogle was relieved to see his athletic lead-off batter and shortstop recover and continue play.
“She’s going to be bruised up but she should be OK,” Ogle said.
Despite the lopsided score, Ogle was pleased that the top of his lineup collected five hits in three innings.
“The top of our lineup hit the ball well,” Ogle said. “Every time we put it in play tonight, we got a base hit or they committed an error. The biggest thing for us is just to put it in play and quit striking out.”
