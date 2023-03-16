MURFREESBORO — Jahvin Carter did all he could. When the junior guard fouled out during the fourth quarter Thursday in the Class 2A state quarterfinals, he ended his day with 28 points in an impressive effort for Alcoa. It was up to his teammates to seal the deal and send the Tornadoes to the next round.
“I loved how (Carter) handled it,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. “As soon as he knew he fouled out, not much of a reaction from him in terms of going after the call in a negative way. Instead, just kind of huddled up his teammates and said, ‘Hey, go win this without me.’ That’s a lot of trust, and I think that’s the balanced basketball team we’ve become.”
Led by Brandon Winton, who scored 10 points in the final period, Alcoa did seal the deal, finally staving off Pearl-Cohn, 65-62, at the Murphy Center to advance to the state semifinals.
Alcoa will face Brainerd at 5:30 p.m. today (4:30 p.m. CDT) for a shot at the championship.
The Tornadoes (28-8) led for most of their quarterfinal, showcasing a tenacious defense and shutting down their opponents’ 3-point attack, but the Firebirds (21-9) wouldn’t go away. Alcoa led 27-20 at halftime, but Pearl-Cohn battled back during the third quarter to eventually tie the game, then trail 41-39 to start the final quarter.
Carter was in foul trouble since the second quarter, when he was given his third foul in the latter stages. The Class 2A Mr. Basketball runner-up continued to pace Alcoa’s scoring while in the game before being relegated to the bench after receiving his fifth.
“I thought (Pearl-Cohn) did a good job of exploiting Jahvin in foul trouble to start the half,” Collins said. “They went right at him. Obviously, he’s an important piece to us, and we need him on the floor, and everybody knows that … Ultimately, though, we never lost the lead, and I thought how we handled the run was good. We handled it with longer possessions. We haven’t done that all year long.”
After a Pearl-Cohn steal-and-score cut the Tornadoes’ lead to 45-44, Winton drained a 3-pointer to more than make up for it. Eli Owens hit two free throws, Brady Haun nailed a 3-pointer and Winton tallied an and-one layup, but missed the ensuing free throw, shortly afterward to give Alcoa a 55-49 advantage.
Following Carter’s last bucket, a floater that pushed the lead to 57-52, Winton did his work from the free throw line, hitting five of his six attempts to help ice the game. Eli Graf also made both of his attempts during the final stages.
“I thought kids made big plays in big spots,” Collins said. “Brandon’s three late was, I thought, huge and phenomenal. He did a good job in ball screens of attacking late, and I thought Brady Haun’s in-front-of-the-bench (make) was a big-time shot.”
“I build off energy,” Winton, who also dealt with foul trouble early, added. “So in the first half, when I couldn’t get my energy going, couldn’t get my flow going, it kind of laid me back. So when I came out in the second half, I knew it was a new half … I felt like I just had to pick back up my energy and then the game just went with me.”
When Pearl-Cohn’s Doyel Cockrill hit a long 3-pointer at the last buzzer, it proved an almost ironic moment, as the Tornadoes limited the Firebirds from the 3-point line all game. Pearl-Cohn made just five of its 17 attempts from beyond the arc, which helped Alcoa, which shot 7-for-16 on 3-pointers, carve its early lead.
The Firebirds also were just 9-for-15 from the free throw line, while the Tornadoes finished at 20-for-29. Several of those makes came from Winton, as he and his peers helped lift the Tornadoes to victory at the end, just as Carter and Collins trusted they would.
“I thought Brandon, Eli and Brady all did a great job of handling the ball down the stretch,” Collins said. “And you just go to the line and hit free throws. I liked our composure across the board, and the leadership started with Jahvin.”
