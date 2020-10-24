Penalties gave the Alcoa football team some trouble in the first half of Friday night’s Region 2-3A matchup against Gatlinburg-Pittman.
The Tornadoes had two touchdowns called back — a 72-yard punt return to the end zone by Ronald Jackson and a 26-yard touchdown pass from Zach Lunsford to Brayden Anderson.
“We just played through it,” Anderson said. “We got our yardage back, honestly.”
Mistakes here and there for the Tornadoes don’t make a dent in the gap separating them from the rest of the region. Alcoa (8-1, 6-0 Region 2-3A) cruised past Gatlinburg-Pittman, 43-0, to lock down another region championship and secure home-field advantage through the quarterfinal round.
Alcoa’s secondary played no small role in that with four interceptions — bringing their total for the season up to 10. Freshman Elijah Cannon had back-to-back pick-6’s along with six tackles and three assists against the Highlanders (7-2, 4-1).
“He’s mature, he’s tough, he’s a great athlete,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “Two pick-6’s in one game for a freshman is pretty strong.”
Anderson and Jordan Harris accounted for the Tornadoes’ other two interceptions. Anderson’s came in the final minute of the second quarter when Gatlinburg-Pittman was threatening to score from the Alcoa 7-yard line, picking off a Highlander pass in the end zone to preserve the shutout heading into halftime.
“Defense bowed up and kept them out of the end zone, and that’s what we try to do,” Rankin said. “Brayden played well, punted well – caught some passes. He showed some leadership and had a great game.”
After having his touchdown catch negated by a penalty in the first half, Anderson snagged another one on a 30-yard pass from Lunsford late in the third quarter. Those points counted, rounding out the scoring for the Tornadoes.
Harris also coupled his interception with a score with a 37-yard rushing touchdown.
“Jordan Harris had a great run and a great interception,” Rankin said. “He’s really coming along.”
The Tornadoes are limiting opponents to fewer than four points a game and have recorded five shutouts. They’ve only allowed one passing touchdown this season, which is one too many for Anderson’s liking.
“It was a fluke, so we’re trying to forget about that,” Anderson said. “This whole year, we’ve been focused on keeping zeros on the scoreboard. … We pride ourselves big on defense.”
Next up for Alcoa is Dobyns-Bennett (8-0) in a televised non-region battle on Thursday. The Tornadoes defeated Dobyns-Bennett 21-6 last year — a relatively narrow margin of victory for a team averaging wins of 44 points.
It should be a good test for Alcoa ahead of the playoffs, where the Tornadoes will aim to notch their sixth straight state title.
“We’ve got three playoff games at home, so that’s good,” Rankin said. “We’ve got our table set, so to say.”
