Alcoa’s defense strangled Cookeville in its 35-7 win at Eddie Watson Stadium Thursday night in a bounce-back road victory.
Despite the fact that Tornadoes held the Cavaliers to negative rushing yards for the game and totaled double-digit sacks, they gave up several long passes, a small crack in an otherwise dominating group that is on the precipice of causing some concern among the maroon and white.
Cookeville went 80 yards in four plays to score on the game’s opening drive. Quarterback Mace Thomsen connected with his receiver Jayden Baker for a 57-yard gain on second down to put the Cavs on the door of the red zone. After an unsuccessful run attempt on first down, Thomsen again aired it out, a 27-yard touchdown catch by senior receiver Brock Owen in the back of the end zone.
Alcoa head coach Brian Nix thought the two large-chunk plays reflected more on himself and the coaching staff rather than his players. Nix felt he could have had a better play call to put his secondary in a position to succeed.
“The first route, the long route, was really a well-designed route,” Nix told The Daily Times. “We looked at it and said, ‘Dang, that’s a good route.’ It went against some of our coverage rules. We’re predominantly a quarters coverage team, they used that against us.”
The same was true in the Tornadoes’ loss last week against Knoxville West — a team used their coverage against themselves. In that game, Alcoa also gave up multiple 40-yard receptions to West receiver Ja’qurrius Wrenn.
“I think scheme-wise, we could have helped our corners into the boundary on the short side against No. 2 (Wrenn), and (Thursday) it was a good football player making a good play,” Nix said. “I don’t think it’s reason to cause alarm, but we understand that in those situations, teams throwing the ball, make sure you double cover their best player. It’s a cardinal rule of football and I think I broke it a little bit. That won’t happen again.”
Once Alcoa put double coverage on Owen, the Cavaliers’ production in the air vanished. After the opening drive, Cookeville totaled a mere 65 yards in the air. Alcoa’s secondary completed its redemption arc by picking off Thomsen midway through the fourth quarter — the last drive the starters played.
Once Alcoa’s second-string defense came into the game, Cookeville got into a rhythm for the first time since its opening drive. Thomsen completed three passes — two went for more than 10 yards — on the contest’s final drive.
Though it was his backup defense, Nix still wants to see a better effort closing out the game because those drives might matter in the future.
“I’m still looking for us to put four quarters together,” Nix said. “I’m still looking for us to not have some lulls. I feel like still we’ve got to address the mentality that every snap is the same, every series is the same regardless of the score – whether you’re down two touchdowns or up two touchdowns. That’s the thing we’ve got to address, the mentality. Makeup wise, we’re good enough to win it all, but we know that we’ve got to become more consistent.”
