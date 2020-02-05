Two large pieces of what Alcoa football coach Gary Rankin called “the cement of our foundation” signed National Letters of Intent to continue their football careers next fall after graduating from Alcoa.
Offensive lineman Eli Mitchell signed with East Tennessee State University and fellow guard Malik Hall inked with Tennessee’s Cumberland University on Wednesday afternoon in front of a crowd of personal and Alcoa family members in the Alcoa Lyceum.
“Guys that play in our offensive line are like the cement of our dynasty,” Rankin said. “These kinds of unselfish kids are hard to replace. There’s always been a special place in my heart for offensive linemen, and these two are good ones.”
Mitchell and Hall, both three-year starters and four-time state champions, joined Dante Asbury and Braxton Alford, who previously signed with University of Memphis, as senior leaders of the prodigious Alcoa offense this past season.
Statistics aren’t tossed about so easily for offensive linemen. When line coach Brian Gossett was asked for stats on the signing duo, the 12-year Alcoa veteran paused briefly before coming up with a wild understatement.
“Well, our offense was pretty good last year,” Gossett said.
Alcoa scored 653 points in 15 games. Against fellow Class 3A teams the lowest margin of victory came in the 27-0 state championship game win over Pearl-Cohn. In 11 of 15 games the line’s blocking led to 42 or more points.
Mitchell, the son of Shannon and Frenchie Mitchell, considered Carson-Newman among other choices. The 6-foot-1, 290-pounder liked the proximity of ETSU as one factor in becoming a Buccaneer.
Mitchell admitted to being a faithful fan of the Georgia Bulldogs football team, where his father played. His basketball allegiance flips from red to the blue of Kentucky.
Mitchell and Alford were the Region 2 Co-offensive Linemen of the Year, and Mitchell was All-State his junior and senior years.
Mitchell told The Daily Times how appreciative he was for the experience he had in the Tornado program.
“I think Alcoa has helped me tremendously to focus on the next level,” he said. “I’ll be ready to go up to ETSU and work and compete because of how Alcoa has shaped me as a player.”
Both players started on offense as sophomores although Gossett said the 17-year old Mitchell took to the position quicker.
“(Hall) had that defensive tackle dream,” Gossett said. “Once he decided to accept his role he really came into his own.”
At 6-foot-2 and 295 pounds, the 19-year old Hall also runs track for Alcoa. His speed was a factor making him lean towards the defensive line when younger.
“I’m a fast guy, I run the 40 in 4.9,” Hall said. “They put me on the defensive line my freshman year and I got a lot of playing time. They moved me to offense and I got upset about it, but I matured and realized ‘this is where I need to be to help the team out.’”
The son of Demetrius Jackson and Ivan Hall, Hall spoke highly of how the successful Tornado football program has helped him improve.
“We’ve lost three games since I’ve been here,” Hall said. “You learn to take a loss, get over it and move to the next one. I’m going to take that mentality to the next level. Keep pushing and work on the next game until you get to the top.”
The University of the Cumberlands (Ky.), Carson-Newman and Virginia-Wise were among other schools Hall considered.
Gossett on Wednesday introduced both players and referred to the large crowd as a testament to their characters.
“You can see that these are fine young men, just by seeing how many people came out today,” Gossett said.
Briefly choking with emotion, Gossett referred to the special bond formed among offensive linemen and added, “You guys mean a lot to me.”
