COOKEVILLE — Not many athletes get to end their high school careers in the most ideal of fashions.
Only one team can be crowned a champion whereas the rest are forced to cope with disappointment and abrupt conclusions.
At Alcoa senior football players aren’t familiar with that latter scenario. They could hardly script a better finale Friday afternoon at Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium, where the Tornadoes shut out Milan, 35-0, for their sixth straight state title.
“It means everything,” Alcoa senior defensive end Grey Carroll said. “I wouldn’t have traded this for the world.”
Alcoa’s senior class is the third straight to go four-for-four in state finals. Since Alcoa coach Gary Rankin took over the program in 2006, not one Tornado has gone through the program without winning a state championship.
This senior class leaves its own mark on the storied program, with four state championships, won by a combined margin of 114-34, as the last two have come by shut out; a career record of 56-4; a 2018 win over rival Maryville as part of a 15-0 season and a defense that has allowed less than five points per game over the last two seasons.
Alcoa’s dominance only appears to be strengthening. In 2017-18 — the seniors’ first two seasons on the squad — the Tornadoes averaged state championship wins of nine points. The last two years, they’ve won by an average of 31 points.
A Georgia Tech commit and Tennessee Titans Mr. Football finalist, Carroll has played no small role in that success. Alcoa’s defense has posted 18 shutouts the last two seasons while allowing an average 4.5 points.
“He’s been the leader of that defense for a couple years,” Rankin said of Carroll. “I don’t think we’ve had a better defensive lineman at Alcoa since I’ve been there. Tremendous, tremendous player. Great kid who plays with a motor all the time.”
Carroll is among many seniors who have left their mark on Alcoa. Running back Ahmaudd Sankey and wide receiver/defensive back Isiah Cox quickly emerged as future stars early, and they were already playing big roles on the team as sophomores. Sankey rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns Friday and will continue his football career at Southeast Missouri State.
Cox — who won 2019 Region 2-3A defensive player of the year honors — will go on to play for Cincinnati. Cox was unable to help the Tornadoes reach the championship this time around after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in their final game of the regular season — a win over Class 6A Dobyns-Bennett.
But coaches put him in the secondary for the final defensive snap of his high school career as time expired Friday against Milan.
Cox called that moment “one of the best feelings ever.”
A UNC Charlotte commit, senior linebacker Camden Burden recorded a team-high seven tackles in the championship. He was the 2019 BlueCross Bowl MVP for his eight tackles that game.
“We just had some kids on defense that could play,” Rankin said. “(Burden) — all those guys — just great, great players.”
There are many other seniors to be mentioned. At offensive line, Brenden Pecora was thrust into a leadership role as the only returning starter this season.
Wide receiver Brayden Anderson played many different roles for Alcoa as a punter, wide receiver and free safety. He had a big performance against Milan with seven catches for 138 yards and a touchdown along with an interception. Taharin Sudderth also had a 41-yard touchdown catch in the final.
Other seniors on Alcoa’s roster include Solomon Tyson, Braxton Baumann, Luke Summerall, Ronald Jackson, Landon Ford, Riley Heaton, Seth Green and Austin McGee.
“I’m really blessed to be able to say these guys are my teammates — they’re my brothers,” Carroll said. “Some of the best memories I’ve had have been on this team.”
