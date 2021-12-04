CHATTANOOGA — As his Alcoa teammates poured onto Davenport Field on Friday to celebrate their state championship, Major Newman stood stoically on the edge of the Tornadoes’ sideline and watched.
The Alcoa defensive back wanted to take in every precious second left in his high school football career.
For Newman — and most of Alcoa’s 12 other seniors — his senior season ended the same way their previous three had, hoisting the golden ball form the TSSAA after a decisive Class 3A BlueCross Bowl win. Newman’s blocked punt in the first quarter Friday helped pave the way for a 45-14 rout of East Nashville and the Tornadoes’ seventh straight state title and the perfect set of four for this class os Tornado seniors.
“It’s surreal, honestly,” Newman told The Daily Times. “Just the last four years, I mean, I’ve given everything I’ve had to this program. This program has shown me love since the beginning. The minute I came in, in eighth grade they showed me love. This is family. This isn’t friends, this is forever. They’ve made these last four years the best four years of my life.”
Newman’s story is the same as every outgoing Tornadoes player that has played four years in the program dating back to 2016. To that point, winning a championship and doing it in commanding fashion has become an expectation.
For Alcoa coach Gary Rankin that expectation brings an added level to every senior class, but it’s one the current senior class has handled as well as it handles golden football trophies.
“(This class) is special,” Rankin said. “They have a little undue pressure that I don’t necessarily like. Next year’s class (will be expected) to win it all or they’re going to be a failure. I don’t agree with that. But they feel that pressure a little bit sometimes.”
Defensive lineman Bubba Williams, who tallied six tackles and recovered Newman’s blocked punt, also made sure he soaked the postgame experience up, slowly making his way to the locker room with his new BlueCross Bowl hat that replaced the scuffed-up, aluminum colored helmet he held in his hand.
Williams sat out the first three games of the regular season with an Achilles injury he sustained during offseason conditioning back in June. Once he returned, Alcoa pitched five shutouts and only gave up more than 14 points twice.
“It feels great,” Williams said. “After all of the hard work we’ve put in during the offseason, especially for me coming back from injury, it just feels awesome.”
Senior quarterback Caden Buckles earned BlueCross Bowl MVP accolades for the second year in a row, using his legs to go for 52 yards and three touchdowns while adding a score and 117 yards through the air, an appropriate ending for a stellar prep career, but his journey to Chattanooga took a different path than most of his teammates.
Buckles spent his first two seasons at the varsity level playing for Knoxville Catholic High School before transferring to Alcoa ahead of his junior season in 2020. Because of TSSAA transfer rules, he was sidelined much of the year before being granted eligibility and helping the Tornadoes to a 35-7 state championship win over Milan.
As he celebrated how his stint with the Tornadoes had just ended against East Nashville, he recalled how it began before last season’s opener against Blackman.
“It’s been crazy to say the least,” Buckles said. “Going in, it’s a Thursday before a big game against Blackman last year and my dad comes in and tells me that TSSAA had just reached out and I’m ineligible. One day before our game and I was practicing before our game to go play, it hurt. But I understood that I had to be ready.
“Being able to be here and be accepted into the community and have everybody trust me, that’s the biggest thing. It shows that all of our hard work has paid dividends.”
Four state championship runs in four seasons brings an unprecedented amount of success most high school football players spend their careers only dreaming of, but it’s an experience that hasn’t grown old at Alcoa, particularly for Newman.
After he took his personal moment to look back on all the Tornadoes have accomplished, he held the championship trophy over his head and led Alcoa players in a victory lap around the field for the last time.
“Like coach Rankin preaches, we’re kind of spoiled a little bit,” Newman said.
“I say we are, but we do this. I mean, we put in the hard work, we put in the extra hours, the extra time. This isn’t like a fluke. This is a well oiled machine and we keep going. I can’t be more proud of this team right now. Whether it’s year one or year four, I still get the same excitement I got from freshman year. I’m blessed.”
