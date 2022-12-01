This season has brought more than expected for Alcoa coach Brian Nix.
There have been the usual developments, like performance and schematic improvements, the consistent play of veterans like senior linebacker Aaron Davis and the emergence of young talent like freshman Kolby Barrett and sophomore Eli Graf.
What has made this Tornadoes team different, though, is the motivations of each player who laces up his cleats on Friday nights.
“I think the unselfishness of this team has been great to watch,” Nix told The Daily Times. “From Riley (Long) moving to the offensive line from defense and playing center for us, (to) Bubba Jeffries playing with a torn labrum.
“From Zach (Lunsford) having waited until his senior year to really be the sure-enough, 100% starter, for Jordan (Harris) to really sacrifice some of his individual stats for the success of the team and to play defense and really to just do anything we asked of him. So I think just the unselfishness of this team, it’s been fun to be around.”
Nix has one more chance to compete alongside his unselfish team as Alcoa (13-1) takes on East Nashville (12-2) at 11 a.m. today inside Finley Stadium in Chattanooga for the the Class 3A BlueCross Bowl. The Tornadoes are looking to win their eighth straight state title, a feat never before accomplished in TSSAA history.
For Alcoa, though, it’s not just about program history. It’s also about the personal history for each player, especially the seniors, on the roster.
“You never take it for granted that you’re going to make it to the state championship game as many times as we’ve done it, but it’s always an expectation here,” Nix said. “If you try to talk around that, if you try to avoid that, you’re just lying to yourself and the kids. We always talk about every year, though, the focus is sending these seniors out with a championship.”
Alcoa gets a state championship rematch with East Nashville, whom it defeated in last year’s Class 3A title game, 45-14. The Eagles impressed Nix in last year’s game when they cut Alcoa’s 28-0 lead to 28-14 with two straight scores.
“They’re talented, but there’s a lot of talented teams out there,” Nix said. “There’s a lot of teams with athletes, a lot of teams with ability. But they do the stuff that it takes to consistently win, so it doesn’t surprise me a bit that they’re the ones here.”
“I think they’re a great team,” Alcoa quarterback Zach Lunsford added. “Obviously, you’ve got to be a great team to make it this far to state. They told us last year that they would be back, and they are.”
The Eagles, who return many top playmakers from last season’s matchup, boast a strong, well-coached offensive line, plus talented wide receivers whom Nix believes could be the best the Tornadoes have faced all season. Receiver Frank Gordon has caught 49 passes for 1,189 yards and 14 touchdowns, while Bobby Joyner has 1,031 yards and 11 scores on 52 receptions.
“You’ve just got to try to avoid individual downfield matchups,” Nix said. “You’ve just got to do your best, but they can run the football, too.”
Tailback Tre’Quan Waters has accumulated nearly 2,000 yards on the ground, rushing for 1,824 yards and 18 touchdowns. Quarterback Zacchaeus Beard has completed 114 of his 177 passes for 2,493 yards and 26 touchdowns; he’s also rushed for 423 yards and 14 scores on just 30 carries.
“(Their) quarterback has got an extremely strong arm,” Nix said. “He can make some throws to the field that not too many high school quarterbacks can make. So their offense causes you some problems. You need to try to stay ahead of the sticks because if you let them dictate the tempo and the pace, it can be difficult for sure.”
Keeping East Nashville from dictating the tempo, and the game overall, will do more than give Alcoa its eighth straight title. It will give its unselfish seniors the moment they’ve earned.
“I think the seniors, they don’t care that we’ve won the past seven,” Nix said. “They don’t care how many I’ve won in my career. We want them to be able to say for the rest of their lives that they won the state championship as a senior at Alcoa, because that’s usually what you remember. You remember how your senior year goes down and what happens there.”
