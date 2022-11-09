It’s not often that teams get used to playing certain opponents twice in a season, but that’s what’s happened for Alcoa.
With deep playoff runs a bygone conclusion each year for the Tornadoes, they often face region foes in the postseason after battling them during the regular season. Such is the case Friday, when Alcoa hosts Pigeon Forge in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
“We’ve kind of got accustomed to it,” Alcoa coach Brian Nix told The Daily Times. “Just because over the years, our region has been pretty strong, so the majority of the teams out of our region end up going and beating teams from upper East Tennessee and those regions.
“Last year, we played Pigeon Forge in the third round, whereas this year, we’re playing them in the second round. It’s been year-in and year-out for a long time where a lot of times, our second and third-round opponents are region opponents.”
Alcoa (10-1) defeated Pigeon Forge (6-5) on Sept. 16. In that game, sophomore Eli Graf started in place of an injured Zach Lunsford at quarterback and threw four touchdowns as the Tornadoes rumbled past the Tigers, 46-20.
Nix expects to see improvement on both sides when the two teams square off Friday at Goddard Field.
“We always talk to our guys about, ‘You want to be better than you were last week,’” Nix said. “So it’s never about how bad did you beat a team earlier or you didn’t beat a team earlier (or) you struggled.
“There’s some things that we needed to work on from last week that we want to be better at this week, and we should look drastically better than (when) we played Pigeon Forge before, but also, Scott (Meadows) does a really good job there, so you’re going to see an improved football team.”
Alcoa will look to contain Pigeon Forge’s option-based offense, one that put up 244 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground in that Sept. 16 matchup. Junior Aidan Howard and senior Aidan Littles each tallied over 100 yards and a touchdown.
Both have been productive all season; Little has notched 1,374 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns, while Howard has recorded 808 yards and nine scores. Stopping them will be the cornerstone of Alcoa’s defensive success Friday.
It’s not just about run fits and filling the gaps, though. The Tornadoes will also have to be disciplined in coverage to keep the Tigers from using the run to set up explosive pass plays.
“I think the challenge anymore with playing either Wing-T or triple-option based offenses is trying to stay as close to your base scheme as you can because you don’t see it every week,” Nix said. “So as much as you try to keep it the same for your kids, it’s a different set of looks.
“I think it’s always, with these offenses, (you have to) play disciplined with your eyes, which is always the case and more so now, and you have to tackle.”
With improvement on both sidelines and the extra motivation present in a do-or-die game, Alcoa and Pigeon Forge’s second battle this season may bring even more drama than their first.
“It’s a good second-round matchup,” Nix said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.