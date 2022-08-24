Three days before Alcoa’s Region 2-3A opener, Brain Nix couldn’t help but think of how far the Alcoa football program has come since his arrival.
Nix, who is in his first season as the Tornadoes’ head coach, joined former coach John Reid’s staff in 2004. Before that season, Alcoa had won just one region title in eight years. While the Tornadoes have won every region crown since, both in 2A and 3A, Nix used Monday’s post-practice huddle to emphasize the importance of starting off strong in region play as a way to combat the complacency that can sometimes creep into programs that has achieved the unprecedented amount of success Alcoa has for nearly two decades.
“As hard as that is for people to remember or believe, I remember it,” Nix told The Daily Times. “I remember what it was like in that first year when we won the region. It was a big deal, so I try never to overlook those little things. I think you get complacent by not appreciating the little things and not always looking to improve and get better. I think we battle that every week. Enjoy every play, enjoy every touchdown.
“(Dominating the region) required a lot of hard work. That didn’t just happen by accident.”
The defending Class 3A state champions of the past seven seasons picked up where it left off in Chattanooga last December when Alcoa kicked off the Nix era at Class 5A Rhea County last Friday.
The Tornadoes jumped out to a 38-0 lead and looked every bit as imposing as they had the previous 15 years under coach Gary Rankin in the 38-21 victory, but for Nix, the season begins anew this week with region play starting at Gatlinburg-Pittman on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Winning an eighth consecutive state championship starts with winning the region and winning the region starts with beating the Highlanders on their home turf.
“This is a region game,” Nix said. “The first thing you’ve got to do to make it to state and set your plate as best as it can be is win the region. You win the region, then you’re guaranteed three home playoff games and you set yourself up. There’s not many times that you’re going to win a state championship without winning the region.”
Gatlinburg-Pittman (1-0) is also coming off of an impressive opening game, routing Seymour on the road, 45-14, and racking up 459 total yards in the process. Quarterback White Whaley was 10-of-16 passing for 169 yards and two touchdowns.
Looking at the film, Nix took note of the Highlanders’ improvement since their last meeting with Alcoa — a 63-0 drubbing at Goddard Field in the second round of the playoffs last November.
“(Gatlinburg-Pittman) looks like they’ve improved since last year,” Nix said. “I think the quarterback’s a good player and they’re consistent on offense. Anytime you score a lot of points on offense like they did (versus Seymour), they’re going to come in with some confidence. It’s at their place, so you don’t want to come out and play slow. I think we’re always trying to make our kids realize that you’re always going to get everybody’s best shot.”
Nix always sees room for improvement and hopes to rectify some mistakes he saw in week 1 before the Tornadoes try to make another early-season statement on the road.
“I think (we need to improve) on some little things,” Nix said. “Just little things on defense as far as fits and individual responsibilities. I need to see some effort. I think there are a couple of people that aren’t playing as hard as they need to play. There’s always competition for jobs. There is never anybody that needs to feel like their job is secure because if you don’t perform, then we’re going to give somebody else a shot. I think that’s our job as coaches, to just try and look at the film and figure out what we’re not doing well and drill and set up scenarios where we can make that happen.
“Like we always say, you make your biggest improvements from Game 1 to Game 2 and there’s just no replicating a game environment.”
