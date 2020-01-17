Alcoa coach Ryan Collins didn’t like his team’s response to its loss to Maryville.
One night removed from it Friday, the Tornadoes got off to a sluggish start in their District 4-AA matchup against Austin-East.
“I just didn’t think we attacked a new night — a new entity — with the same energy,” Collins said. “I kind of lit into them a little bit at halftime, but I will commend our guys because I thought they responded the right way to that message.”
The Tornadoes pulled ahead by as many as 20 points in the third quarter en route to a 65-49 win at home.
Cam Burden led Alcoa (12-7, 4-1) with 17 points while Nick Roberts contributed 14.
The Tornadoes entered Friday still shaking off the sting of their 65-55 loss to Maryville. Alcoa took its first lead against the Rebels halfway through the fourth quarter before Maryville regained control.
That loss seemed to linger on the Tornadoes’ minds, and Austin-East capitalized by jumping out to a 17-10 lead early in the second quarter.
“To speak for everyone, coming off the loss yesterday hurt,” Roberts said. “We weren’t taking (Austin-East) as seriously as we needed to for it being a district game.”
A senior captain, Roberts said he felt responsible for energizing the Tornadoes. Alcoa tied the score with seven unanswered points. That run was capped by none other than a Roberts 3-pointer, and the Tornadoes entered halftime ahead 30-25.
“(Collins) came in and just described how we weren’t playing with any physicality,” Roberts said. “He personally challenged all of us to play more physical, and we did that in the second half.”
The Tornadoes got busy pulling away from there. A Ronald Jackson bucket halfway through the third quarter put Alcoa ahead 48-28 — its largest lead of the game.
Alcoa beat Austin-East, 71-64, on Dec. 13. The Tornadoes were playing without their football players in their first matchup.
Alcoa will return to action Tuesday against Knoxville Webb.
“I saw a team in the early third quarter flying around with more togetherness, especially defensively,” Collins said. “We earned some points in transition because they were running harder, and that’s who we need to be.
“But we need to be that every possession for four quarters. We just didn’t have that tonight.”
It was a refreshing performance just one night removed from their 61-45 loss to Maryville.
“It was very nice to get an immediate turnaround the next night — get that taste out of our mouths,” Alcoa coach David Baumann said. “Everyone is leaving with happy faces tonight.”
Alcoa beat Austin-East by a similar margin in December, downing the Roadrunners, 63-20.
Baumann said the Lady Tornadoes used Friday’s matchup as an opportunity to work on their zone defense. They allowed Austin-East one point in the second half.
“The biggest thing I was happy with tonight was how we shared the basketball,” Baumann said. “We’ve got a pretty unselfish team.”
Nine Lady Tornadoes contributed points, with Kenzie Wilburn and Karli Haworth leading Alcoa with 12 apiece. A freshman, Haworth was 4-for-6 from behind the arc.
Baumann said Wilburn and Haworth are each shooting roughly 45% in 3-pointers.
Austin-East ended the first quarter with a trio of 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 22-9 entering the second, but Alcoa outscored the Roadrunners 17-7 for a 41-16 halftime lead.
“We just talked about working on us and playing hard,” Baumann said. “That’s kind of our standard for how we want to play. Even last night, we didn’t always play smart, but we played hard.”
