Brian Nix wants every Alcoa football practice to look the same.
The Tornadoes head coach drove that message home to his players last week ahead of their rivalry game against Maryville and he’s emphasizing it again just days before they jump back into Region 2-3A play against Pigeon Forge at Goddard Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.
While Alcoa is coming off of a 27-14 win over the Rebels, the Tornadoes’ (4-0, 2-0 Region 2-3A) focus shifted quickly on Monday, just as Nix expected.
“If you show up to our practice on a Tuesday, you shouldn’t know who we’re playing,” Nix told The Daily Times. “You shouldn’t know if we’re playing Maryville, the state championship game, you shouldn’t be able to say that this is a big week because every day is a big day. The end goal is we want to put the best football team we can on the field. I always tell people, part of Army’s season is to beat Navy and part of Alcoa’s season is to beat Maryville.
“Definitely accomplishing one of those goals is huge, but also, part of those desired outcomes is to win a state championship.”
Pigeon Forge (1-3, 1-0) is coming off of a 19-0 blanking at the hands of Sevier County last week, but Nix isn’t in the business of overlooking anyone, especially after looking at the Tigers’ film.
Pigeon Forge’s strength is in its run game, led by Aiden Littles, who has rushed for over 1,600 career yards and is averaging nearly 80 yards per game this season with two touchdowns.
(Pigeon Forge) has a really good running game,” Nix said. “Aiden Littles is a good player, he’s a hard runner. He had some good runs against us last year. I think (coach) Scott (Meadows) has done a really good job there. They’re really organized on offense. They’ve got a plan. You always know that when someone is well coached, they’re all blocking the right people, you see a true scheme in their blocking patterns.
“It’s definitely a team that’s going to play you tough. It’s a region game. If you can win your region, you can set your plate and get yourself in position to have all of those home games in the playoffs. It’s a long road and you want to make that road as easy for yourself as possible.”
The good news for Alcoa’s defense is that it faced what will likely be its biggest test of the season in defending the run against Maryville’s Noah Vaughn.
The Tornadoes didn’t shut him down completely, and they knew that would be unlikely going in, but they did limit his big play abilities which went a long way in winning that game on the road.
“I think (to stop the run) it’s great defenders playing with their eyes,” Nix said. “They’re running a lot of triple option variations and knowing what your responsibilities are. If you’re the dive player, you’ve got to play the dive. If you’re the pitch player, you’ve got to play the pitch. Defense is all about responsibility and discipline, but when you’re facing an option-based team, it becomes even more so.
“It always comes down to tackling. It’s another cliche that’s 100% true, great teams block and tackle well. Everybody’s like, ‘You’ve got to shut down Noah Vaughn to win,’ and I said, ‘Well, I guess we’re not winning because you’re not shutting him down.’ He ran hard and he ran tough, but we limited his big plays and we tackled well. I think that’s the key this week.”
