HENDERSONVILLE — After the Alcoa boys cross country runners finished praying near the starting line, senior Tayshaun Dunnings delivered one final motivational speech to his teammates.
He urged them to give everything they had in the TSSAA small class state cross country meet at Sanders Ferry Park on Thursday. He had already raced at the state meet three times. He wanted a memorable conclusion to a memorable high-school career.
“I knew they would do what we needed to do,” Dunnings told the Daily Times. “I had faith in them.”
His message was well-received. His teammate Abdul Jaber medaled with a time of 16:38.22 in the 5-kilometer race, finishing in sixth place; Sam Bridges placed 27th with a time 18:21.62; Dunnings posted a 18:38.83 to finish 36th and Tyler Barham was right behind him in 37th place to help Alcoa take third in the state with a score of 132. The Alcoa girls’ team finished sixth.
“I am super proud of both the boys and the girls teams today,” Alcoa coach Pam Haggard said. “A lot of them ran their PRs. A lot of them ran close to it. They all left it out on the course today.”
Dunnings — Alcoa’s only senior — was in good spirits after Thursday’s race. He sported a smile as he posed for photos with his teammates one final time. He knows he’s going to miss them.
“It’s kind of surreal because I’m just now starting to realize that this (was my last race),” Dunnings said. “It’s kind of sad, but cool at the same time. We all did our thing for sure. … This team is like family. I feel like we all have strong connections and we have each other’s backs no matter what.”
The Alcoa girls also gave everything they had in their race. Lydia Whitlock placed 20th with a time of 22:18.60. Ashley Halter recorded a 23:00.43 time to finish 32nd and Anastasia Lamar placed 41st with a 23:32.82.
And there’s even better news for Alcoa: All of its girls runners are expected to return next season.
“The girls team is very young, so that’s really exciting for the girls,” Haggard said. “This is the best that the Alcoa (girls team) has ever done, finishing sixth. We can build on that. It’s so exciting for next year and the year after that.
“Looking to the future is very exciting as a coach.”
THE LONE REBEL
When Macguire Jones began walking toward the starting line, something didn’t feel right.
The Maryville junior didn’t have any teammates at his side. Last week, his teammates Brady Boone and Ben Kenner didn’t run at the Region 2-AAA meet because they were in quarantine due to contact tracing. Their absence likely cost Maryville a berth in the state meet. Thus, Jones was Maryville’s only representative at the large class state meet.
It didn’t take him long to begin missing his comrades.
“I got to the starting line and I didn’t have any adrenaline or anything to make me want to go fast,” Jones said. “It’s kind of different without my team here.”
Jones believes it adversely affected his performance. He finished 93rd with a time of 17:35.2. He recorded a 17:22 time during the regional meet at Tommy Schumpert Park — a notoriously difficult park.
“I didn’t do nearly as well as I wanted to,” Jones said. “I just got to try harder and run faster next year.”
Jones plans on returning to the state meet for his senior year. He hopes his teammates accompany him.
Maryville coach Landon Harris is certainly excited about Jones’ future.
“Macguire is a little hard on himself today,” Harris said. “He’s earned every right to be here. He had a phenomenal regional at a tough course to be here. He’s the only representative of Maryville High School this year so I am incredibly proud of his effort all season.
“He loves to have fun with his team. You could tell that was a downer for him today. Maryville has always been very team-centric. We feed off each other and it’s tough to come and race by yourself. … He still ran well. It’s been a great day in my book.
