The Alcoa soccer team entered the season with the goal of walking away with three trophies.
The Lady Tornadoes took one step closer to achieving that objective Thursday night when they shut out Chuckey-Doak, 6-0, in the Region 1-A championship.
“This is the second one you want,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley said. “Now, we’ve got to get ready for the next one.”
With district and region titles now checked off their list, the Lady Tornadoes (9-6-1) will host Oneida (7-6-2) on Saturday in the Class AA sectionals.
Bonnie Lauderback led Alcoa past Chuckey-Doak (10-7-1) with a hat trick while McKinna Murr contributed two goals and Abby Sullivan accounted for the other.
It’s the Lady Tornadoes’ third region title in the last four years. They were more than a little eager to win this one after falling to Cosby by one goal in last season’s region championship.
“It feels amazing,” Lauderback said. “We just knew we had to come out early, come out strong and show the other team that we were really here to prove a point.”
The Lady Tornadoes did just that. They came out the gate hot by creating a handful of scoring opportunities in the opening three minutes. The first came 20 seconds into the game when Shelby Knight dribbled down the left side of the field, outrunning defenders in her path. When she got into the box, the ball got a little too far out ahead of her, and the Chuckey-Doak goalkeeper slid in for it to eliminate the threat.
Knight almost scored again a minute-and-a-half later when she fed Lauderback a short pass on a corner kick. Lauderback passed it right back to Knight, giving her a better angle at the goal, Knight hammered a shot that bounced off the crossbar.
Lauderback finally converted on one of Alcoa’s early scoring chances, burying a Murr cross into the back of the net to put Alcoa on the board with 35 minutes left in the half.
“You can count on her (Lauderback) all the time,” Corley said. “She had a really good game tonight. She got herself in the right spot, and she loves to follow up and get the goals for us.”
The Lady Tornadoes doubled their lead six minutes later after Lauderback got tripped up in the box, and Murr capitalized by scoring on the ensuing penalty kick.
“We started the game really well — I thought we played a really good first 15-20 minutes,” Corley said. “We played with a sense of urgency and kept pressing them on their half of the field. We got a few goals out of it, and then we were just disjointed for quite a while.”
Alcoa lost a bit of its rhythm as the first half progressed, during which the Lady Tornadoes struggled to connect on passes and create open lanes.
But Lauderback and Knight’s hustle kept Chuckey-Doak from ever snagging momentum from the Lady Tornadoes.
With 9:43 left in the half, Knight lofted a cross into the box from the left corner, and Lauderback connected with the ball in the air to put Alcoa ahead 3-0 entering halftime.
“I wanted to go into it ahead at least 3-0 because a 2-0 lead is quite easy to come back from, especially in a game as important as this,” Lauderback said. “Everyone on the team, except the freshmen, have been through this before, and they know this is the game that counts.”
Lauderback scored her third and final goal 15 minutes into the second half before Sullivan put Alcoa ahead 5-0 two minutes later with a goal, assisted by Knight. Murr rounded out the scoring on a Scout Lauderback assist.
Corley also credited the play of goalkeeper Ella Murr for keeping Alcoa in control. Ella Murr never had to make a diving save, but she was always in the right spot to secure the loose balls and keep Chuckey-Doak from ever getting in position to score.
“Ella Murr was really solid,” Corley said. “It’s hard in a game like this to keep yourself engaged when you’re not under pressure the whole time, but she stayed engaged and she was involved in everything. When we needed her to get her hands on the ball, and she did a good job for us.”
