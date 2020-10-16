KINGSTON — The Alcoa offense scored on every drive but one. The special teams evolved into a catch-and-run weapon that set up two quick scores in Alcoa’s 41-0 road win over Kingston in Region 2-3A play.
And all Alcoa head coach Gary Rankin and defensive coordinator Brian Nix could talk about while leaving the visiting locker room was the Tornado defense.
The second team defense.
“We don’t really care how many points we score,” Rankin said, “but we always like to shut people out.’
The Alcoa “seconds” made a red-zone stop to thwart Kingston’s most promising drive of the night to preserve the goose-egg on the scoreboard and continue an ongoing point of pride for the Tornado defense as it posted its fourth shutout of the season.
Kingston (5-2, 3-1 Region 2-3A) put together its only threatening drive in the final minutes of the mercy-rule shortened fourth quarter but the Alcoa reserves wouldn’t yield.
Senior Brayden Anderson, who contributed in all facets of the game with one leaping touchdown grab, an interception and the lone Tornado punt of the night, was equally appreciative.
“We love keeping that zero on the scoreboard,” Anderson said. “In the past, I know when I was a backup, we loved keeping those shutouts for the seniors. Now that I’m a senior, I love seeing those guys do it for us.”
Alcoa (7-1, 5-0) scored on the opening kickoff with an 85-yard return from Ronald Jackson and never stopped. The Tornadoes scored on all four possessions of the first half then again on the first play from scrimmage in the second half after an Anderson interception put Alcoa in business at the Yellow Jacket 7.
Kingston forced its only stop of the game on the next Alcoa possession, forcing the sole Anderson punt, then marched from its own 20 to the Alcoa 10-yard line before tomorrow’s Tornadoes forced negative yardage on two rushes and an incomplete pass to keep the 41-0 slate clean.
On the game’s opening kick, Jackson fielded the ball on the left hash-mark and cut back to the right. Turning upfield and hitting a seam near the Alcoa sideline, Jackson raced to the house with a convoy of Tornado blockers to open scoring 17 seconds in.
Kingston punted from midfield after picking up one of only three first downs gained in the first half but Isiah Cox used a strong forearm and cutback for a 66-yard return. Alcoa scored again four plays later with Cam Burden lofting a high pass into the corner of the end zone.
Anderson leapt high above defenders to pull in the lob, putting Alcoa up 14-0 six minutes into the game.
The Tornado defense allowed no yards on the next Yellow Jacket possession and Kingston contained the runback with the assistance of an Alcoa infraction. Being forced farther back didn’t bother Alcoa in the least.
Ahmaudd Sankey scored the first of his two touchdowns to cap a 75-yard drive taking eight plays, walking into the end zone the last few steps of a 13-yard sweep.
Sankey led all rushers with 70 yards on ten carries. Six other Tornadoes added into the total 205 rushing yards on 22 carries.
Elijah Cannon’s turn to tote came on the next possession after another Kingston 3-and-out. The 9th-grader scored on a 28-yard counter play after an earlier 22-yard gain pushed Alcoa deep again.
Alcoa hit the 35-0 mark with just over one minute left in the first half on Sankey’s second score, a 10-yard jaunt, to complete another long drive of 10 plays.
Taharin Sudderth completed the scoring with a 7-yard reception.
Burden finished with two touchdown tosses in his eight completions on 11 attempts, totaling 66 yards. With Zach Lunsford not dressed out due to a covid quarantine, Burden played the entire game but was clearly kept under wraps to preserve the only healthy and experienced quarterback on the roster.
“We played clean, we didn’t have any turnovers and very few penalties,” Rankin said. “We had a lot of kids do a lot of good things. We had a couple of bad snaps that we’ve got to get out of our system, but overall it was clean.”
Alcoa travels to Gatlinburg-Pittman in Week 10 in the likely battle for the region’s top seed.
