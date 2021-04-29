As a defender, Alcoa freshman Reed Gossett had no intention of scoring a goal Thursday night at Greenback.
Alcoa led by one with 27 minutes remaining when, from some 30 yards, Gossett lofted the ball from the right side of the field towards the left of the Cherokees’ goal. To even Gossett’s surprise, the ball bounced off the inside of the post and into the back of Greenback’s net to cushion Alcoa’s lead en route to a 3-0 victory.
The goal was Gossett’s first of his high school career.
“I’m just going to be completely honest with you, it was a cross,” Gossett said after the game, his teammates surrounding him in support. “They want to say it was a shot, they want to give me the credit — that just shows how good of teammates they are.”
Matt Stewart and Houston Whedbee accounted for Alcoa’s other two goals — all three of which were scored in the second half.
Despite the loss, it was an encouraging showing from Greenback (6-6) — a program in its fourth year of existence. They fell to Alcoa, 9-0, in March of 2019, illustrating the strides the Cherokees have taken over the last two seasons.
“Two years ago, we had no business playing Alcoa, but we learned a lot from it,” Greenback coach Robert Fox said. “We’ve learned a lot, unfortunately, from a lot of beatdowns. But out of that, we start to get better. Hopefully, we’re starting to turn that corner.”
Alcoa (9-5) has won its last two games after falling to Gatlinburg-Pittman last week in a District 2-A matchup. The Tornadoes bounced back with a 2-1 win over Heritage on Tuesday, and they will wrap up their regular season schedule Friday.
“G-P last week was a really tough one to swallow and, ever since then, I think we’ve kicked our game up a level,” Gossett said. “I just felt like Tuesday’s win and this win are just stepping stones to the district tournament.”
Alcoa got off to a slow start despite keeping the ball on Greenback’s side of the field for most of the first half. The Tornadoes struggled putting shots on target early, with at least seven of their attempts sailing just wide or high of Greenback’s goal in the opening 15 minutes. The teams wound up entering halftime scoreless.
“We want to score the goal before it’s time to score the goal, and we settle for 30-yard, 40-yard shots on goal when we’re probably a pass or two from creating the right opportunity,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley said. “That was the disappointment at halftime — we were too quick to settle for low percentage shots.”
Greenback’s goalkeeper, sophomore Isiah Flowers, was also to credit for keeping the Tornadoes off the board for almost 48 minutes. He finished with 14 saves while Noah Pifer and Austin Hamilton helped anchor the back line.
“The whole game, we played with energy, with focus — there was a committed effort out of our team today,” Fox said. “It certainly showed at halftime. In the second half, we started to get tired, and Alcoa started to turn it on a little bit.”
The Tornadoes finally ended their scoring drought with 32:20 left after a handball in the box set up Stewart for a penalty kick, and he capitalized on the opportunity by placing a low shot out of reach to the right of Flowers.
“We needed that,” Corley said. “We needed to kind of break the ice and open it up, and they responded better in the second half by slowing the game down.”
Gossett gave the Tornadoes some much-needed cushion five minutes later with his inadvertent goal. When he scored, his teammates erupted in celebration and swarmed him on the field.
“It’s just a dream come true — I’ve grown up playing with all these guys,” Gossett said of the moment. “It just felt so surreal.”
Corley said the team’s reaction to Gossett’s goal is representative of the respect they have for him as a teammate.
“They’re always pulling for him — he’s probably the best teammate they’ve got,” Corley said. “He pulls for them whether he’s playing or not.”
Whedbee rounded out the scoring for Alcoa with 19 minutes remaining when he connected on a cross through traffic.
The Tornadoes return to action Friday at Powell while Greenback will host Cosby on Tuesday.
“We want three wins to go into the postseason,” Corley said. “They haven’t necessarily been pretty or easy, but we got the first two. We want to get one more and hopefully give ourselves a little bit of confidence going into the district tournament.”
