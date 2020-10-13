The Alcoa soccer team wasted no time getting to work against Austin-East on Tuesday night in the District 2-A semifinals.
The Lady Tornadoes (6-6-1, 4-0) scored four goals in the opening seven minutes of the game and never looked back en route to a 9-0 shutout against the Roadrunners (1-7, 0-4).
It’s the Lady Tornadoes’ fourth shutout in five games. They will play Cosby at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at home in the district championship. Alcoa downed Cosby, 4-0, in their regular-season matchup.
“It can be hard to keep your urgency and enthusiasm, but it’s a game you’ve got to go out and win and do your best,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley said. “So we did what we had to do.”
Kaleea Scales and Charlotte Tymon led the Lady Tornadoes by recording three goals apiece. A freshman, Tymon rounded out the scoring with 4:42 left to activate the mercy rule and end the game. The first of Tymon’s three goals was the first of her career.
“Feels great,” Tymon said. “We just need to keep playing hard and playing together.”
A junior, Scales put the Lady Tornadoes on the board exactly one minute into the game when she carried the ball up the right side of the field and lofted a shot from deep that sailed just under the crossbar.
Less than a minute later, McKinna Murr connected on a Shelby Knight pass in front of the goal and hammered the ball home to double Alcoa’s lead.
Scales made it 3-0 with 36:49 left in the half when she got loose on breakaway, forcing the Austin-East goalkeeper to come out of the box and attack the ball. The keeper failed to collect it, allowing Scales to tap it by her and capitalize on the open net.
“She’s got all the pace and athleticism to beat just about anybody,” Corley said of Scales. “She did a good job tonight.”
Scales assisted on Alcoa’s next goal six minutes later when she once again brought the ball into scoring territory, with Bonnie Lauderback keeping stride with her up the middle. Scales sent a perfect cross to Lauderback, who ran through the ball and got a knee on it to put the Lady Tornadoes ahead 4-0 with 33:41 left in the half.
“Hold each other accountable and keep each other’s heads in the game,” Scales said of the Lady Tornadoes’ strategy for not allowing the early lead to cause them to lose focus.
“We have a lot of potential and energy and a lot of people who work together. We also have freshmen on the field who are doing well adapting to how we play.”
Austin-East finally managed to slow Alcoa’s offensive production by holding the Lady Tornadoes scoreless for almost 23 minutes, but Tymon ended the drought with a pair of goals that put Alcoa ahead 6-0 entering halftime.
Tymon scored the first from some 30 yards out, arching the ball over everyone’s heads and tucking it into the back of the net. The second came from a Lilith Tauxe cross, which Tymon connected with on the first touch with an on-target shot.
“Charlotte had a big night out of the midfield,” Corley said. “She’s a freshman who has come in and done really well for us. Tonight, she got herself in the right spots where she needs to be.”
Scales, Murr and Tymon accounted for Alcoa’s second-half goals. The Lady Tornadoes finished with 24 shots on goal.
Outside of winning, Corley’s main objective was to do so without the Lady Tornadoes suffering any injuries. They managed to do that despite the physicality of the game.
“Couple times, I was a little concerned, but we’re healthy so we should be ready to go Thursday,” Corley said. “We got to get a lot of people on the field and let them have some minutes. We’ve got some capable people who can come off the bench and help us out.”
