The Alcoa boys soccer team needed a wake-up call before it started district tournament play.
The Tornadoes ended a solid season on a low note: a six-goal loss at Knox West last Tuesday in their regular-season finale. Coach Andy Bryd wanted to get the point across to his players that they needed to completely refocus, as the loss was behind them and important playoff matches were coming up.
To further articulate that point, he made a show of, in front of the whole team, running over the laptop he watched the West game on with his car.
The message was well received by the Tornadoes, and they opened the District 2-A Tournament semifinals with a thoroughly dominant 12-0 mercy-rule victory over No. 4 Cosby Tuesday evening at Alcoa Elementary. The top-seeded Tornadoes advanced to the district title match against No. 2 Gatlinburg-Pittman and secured a berth in next week’s regional tournament.
“I can’t ask for anything more,” Byrd told The Daily Times. “We played a great little look. Had goals from a number of different places. It was good soccer. We could have come out and looked a little lethargic, but we weren’t. We came right at them.”
Alcoa (9-9-2) entered the match with the same approach as if it was playing any other school, even against a Cosby (0-9) team that brought boys soccer back this year after taking last season off because of numbers issues. Byrd noted that not many teams would have been as focused as the Tornadoes were against that opponent, and it showed in their play.
Alcoa took the opening kick immediately downfield and scored, setting the tone for what finished as a quick, 40-minute affair. Only 14 seconds in, Ignacio Ruiz-Capillas passed to Andrew Knight, who found the back of the net on the Tornadoes’ first shot.
Before three full minutes elapsed, Alcoa led the Eagles, 3-0, as Andrew Knight’s twin brother, Jacob Knight, and Ruiz had each scored as well.
The Knight brothers quickly took control of the match. Andrew Knight netted his second goal in the seventh minute before Jacob Knight recorded back-to-back scores a mere 97 seconds apart to complete a hat-trick.
“They just came through, real quick combination play,” Bryd said of the Knight twins. “If you’re not used to that, it’s hard to mark up, both of those cats are pretty fast. They are super competitive … in 30 years (coaching) — those two cats there work hard. And there’s only a handful of boys I could say work harder than they do.”
The first of two Braden Haas goals brought Alcoa to the needed nine-goal plateau to enact the mercy rule — with 18 minutes still to play before it could be called early. Haas scored again in the 28th minute, and Griffin McCalister recorded Alcoa’s final goal, as he hit a corner kick in with his head in the 38th minute. Luis Gonzalez (one goal, two assists) and Lincoln Caretero were also in the mix of the Tornadoes’ first-half barrage.
Alcoa now turns its immediate attention to the District 2-A Tournament championship match, where it will host Gatlinburg-Pittman Thursday night. The Tornadoes beat the Highlanders to win the district last season, but were bested in a rematch in the region championship.
Byrd feels confident about his team’s chances of beating the Highlanders for a second time — always a difficult thing to do, he admitted — if it plays with the same focus it did Tuesday night.
“They’re hungry,” Byrd said. “All year long we’ve been waiting and waiting, been patient. We’ve played bigger and better teams, and been challenged that way for this team to come in and take care of Cosby in the district semis — hats off to them for coming in focused.”
