The Alcoa girls soccer team capped off its flawless District 2-A tournament campaign with a 4-0 shutout victory against Gatlinburg-Pittman securing their sixth consecutive championship Thursday.
The dominate win was made possible thanks to Alcoa’s smothering defense and constant pressure throughout the match.
“Looking at the team goals this year, that’s all the girls talked about.” Alcoa coach Andy Byrd told the Daily Times. “They said they want to get a couple golden plaques and get golden rings and have a high GPA and they also wanted to grow and learn a lot from one another.
“I think today was more mentally challenging for them than anything else having a district game and two games of that matter. It was pretty stressful for the girls, but overall played much better in the second half strung some passes together had much cleaner attacks and spacing was much better, got behind the ball and defended a bit freer to where we were loose.
“I’m excited for the girls to get that next district championship under their belt and especially for the seniors. They lead by example, I couldn’t be more proud of them to get that district championship tonight.”
The Lady Tornadoes had all the control from the start with a majority of the first period being played on Gatlinburg-Pittman’s side of the field. Alcoa’s stellar passing made it possible to get multiple shots on goal in the opening minutes.
After a flurry of shot attempts from Alcoa, it was freshman AK Baumann who got them on the board scoring with little resistance from GP’s keeper with 34:24 on the clock.
It was just the start of Alcoa’s scoring success.
Fellow freshman Natalie Crisp was responsible for three of Alcoa’s four goals on the night. The Lady T’s set up Crisp in the box and allowed her to thrive against the Lady Highlanders scoring once in the first half and twice in the second.
The duo proved to be a lethal combination for the Lady Highlanders who had struggled to contain them.
“Natalie’s a special kid,” Byrd said. “f you ever talked to her, you’d never think that she’d be one of the players that people talk about. She’s quiet in her demeanor, but on the field she’s not quiet at all, and she scores goals. AK and (Crisp) started both up high for me and AK got the first goal and then got the second assist. They’re special.”
Defensively, Alcoa limited Gatlinburg-Pittman to just 10 shots. Byrd credited senior keeper Ella Murr for keeping the defense together.
“They did well they stayed linked together. “Byrd said. “Ella always keeps them together and always keeps them pushed up. Our outside backs did the best they have this whole season. So, we’re going to build off of that.”
While the the end of the season nears, the Lady Tornadoes have no intention of slowing down. With the Region 1-A tournament on the horizon, Alcoa now sets its sights on another championship plaque.
“We’re just going to continue to build on what we’ve been doing and sharpen the saw.” Byrd said. “We’re going to try to keep everybody healthy and get everybody going in the right direction for next week’s region matches.”
