The Alcoa girls soccer team handled William Blount soundly, 6-0, in the Lady Governors first game without head coach Robert Momolu.
Momolu was fired Thursday morning after a 2-9 start to the season and a 10-0 loss to Farragut earlier this week. William Blount boys soccer coach, Bill Baker, will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
“I think we’re going to finish strong,” Baker said. “I think we’ll get a couple of wins. They had a great attitude tonight for everything they’re dealing with today.”
Wendy Beristain got the first goal of the game for Alcoa, making a play off the corner kick late in the first half. Alisha Hira followed up Beristain’s goal with one of her own off the bench.
Getting players minutes off the bench was a main focus for Alcoa.
“We kept rotating players in and out,” Alcoa head coach Andy Byrd said. “I think we developed the bench tonight. If you look at our team goals for the year, one of them the coaching staff had was that we got to develop that 11, 12, 13th player off the bench. We’re right on par with where we need to be.”
Alcoa got out to a relatively slow start to the game, but in the second half, it came out fast.
Charlotte Tymon got things going in the 54th minute with a goal on the breakaway, and then added another one a few minutes later on a goal from just inside the box to make it 4-0.
“I wasn’t real pleased with the first half in regards to quick play, and things weren’t rolling our way,” Byrd said. “In the second half, our forwards played much better than they did in the first half.”
Alcoa didn’t stop there and poured on two more goals in the late minutes of the second half. Amelia Miller scored from close range and Maddie Russell scored on a breakaway to cap the scoring.
The blowout win might not have been much of a challenge for Alcoa, but it gave the team a chance to evaluate where it stands at this point in this season.
“I’m a little bit behind where I thought I’d be at this point,” Byrd said. “But this game kind of let us sit back and look at some things we need to develop tactically.”
For William Blount, the game didn’t go its way, but it did mark a turning point for the program.
“We want to just build on something,” Baker said. “We’re kind of starting over today. Today was the first step and next week I think we’ll get better.”
The scoreboard may not have shown it, but the Lady Govs made Alcoa work for the win, putting pressure on the defense and holding the offense back the best they could.
“Hats off to William Blount,” Byrd said. “They came out and played. It’s a growing year for them, they’re down.”
Next up for William Blount as it journeys into a new era for its program is a meeting with non-district foe Oneida on the road at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Alcoa will look to make it three straight wins when it travels to face Cosby at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a District 2-A bout.
