It certainly wasn’t the most ideal start for the Alcoa soccer team.
The No. 1 Lady Tornadoes surrendered a goal to No. 2 Cosby in the opening minute of Thursday’s District 2-A championship at Alcoa. But that appeared to be the wakeup call they needed.
“We came out flat,” Alcoa senior Shelby Knight said. “I wish the goal hadn’t happened, but a scare like that was kind of what we needed to settle us in and realize we need to take care of this — we need to get this done.”
Knight gave the Lady Tornadoes the lead for good less than seven minutes later as Alcoa cruised past Cosby 6-1 for its fourth straight district title. The Lady Tornadoes will face University High next week in the Region 1-A semifinals.
Knight led the Lady Tornadoes with a hat trick, including the go-ahead goal, as well as a pair of assists in what Alcoa coach Shane Corley considered to be her best performance yet.
Knight’s mom had a theory about what factored into her daughter’s success.
“First of all, I was very ready to play this game, but my mom swears it was because I ate a steak last night,” Knight said. “We had sort of a mother-daughter date at Sullivan’s and I ate a steak. She’s convinced that’s what it was.”
Protein and quality time with her mom weren’t the only potential forces behind Knight’s stellar performance. The Lady Tornadoes were also eager to rectify last season’s 3-2 loss to Cosby in the region championship.
“That’s what gave us the majority of the momentum,” Knight said. “We were very excited to beat this team and take care of what needed to get done.”
Leah Murray put Cosby on the board with 39:09 left in the first half with a high shot from deep that caught Alcoa by surprise by dipping into the goal.
Kaleea Scales gave the Lady Tornadoes the spark they needed less than two minutes later when she turned on the speed and carried the ball down the field, with Bonnie Lauderback keeping stride with her to the left. The pair outran defenders on their way to the goal before Scales fed Lauderback in front of the net, and Lauderback tapped it in to tie the score.
Knight put Alcoa ahead with 32:20 left in the half when she swooped in to gain control of a Scout Lauderback free kick from midfield. Knight settled the ball and spun around toward the goal, lofting a shot from some 30 yards out that sailed just under the crossbar.
“We ask for that type of creativity all the time but, most of the time, a fear of not doing it well keeps us from doing it,” Corley said. “This time, Shelby saw space and understood that she was creating more space by pulling the defender, and she made a great run.”
While the Tornadoes never relinquished the lead, Cosby created plenty of other scoring opportunities in the first half.
With 29 minutes left in the first half, Cosby nearly found the back of the net again with a free kick from close range that required sophomore goalkeeper Ella Murr to leap up and make the stop. Murr managed to get enough of a touch on it to redirect the ball onto the ground, where she dove on it before the Eagles could close in on the rebound.
“Her reaction on that one was phenomenal,” Corley said. “She’s come in and learned to listen to our instructions, and she’s gotten better every game.”
After 30 scoreless minutes, Scales and Knight ended the drought on a breakaway when Knight crossed the ball to Scales from the left side of the field. Scales hammered it home with a point-blank shot that put the Lady Tornadoes ahead 3-1 at halftime. After finishing the first half with an 8-7 edge in shots on goal, the Lady Tornadoes outshot Cosby 12-3 in the second.
“We were concerned going in up 3-1 at halftime because the next goal was critical,” Corley said. “Letting them get a goal makes a match out of it. Us getting the goal puts us in control, and we knew we could take care of things. … We settled into the game and we got better as we went along.”
Knight scored another pair of goals in the second half — both of which were from long-range and about as perfectly executed as her first one. She then assisted on Alcoa’s final goal when she placed the ball directly in front of Cosby’s goal on a corner kick, and Abby Sullivan was there to put it away.
“Honestly, I see more potential in this team than I have any other,” Knight said. “I think this is one of our best shots that we’ve had at state in a while.”
