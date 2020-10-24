If Alcoa’s Bonnie Lauderback had been asked halfway through the season if the Lady Tornadoes had a shot at a state championship, she would have conceded it was probably a stretch.
That’s definitely not her attitude anymore.
“At the beginning of the season, it seemed like a reach,” Lauderback said. “But we’ve really shown up the last couple weeks. We have a state championship team.”
Lauderback scored four goals for Alcoa on Saturday night in its 6-0 rout of Oneida (7-7-2) in the Class A sectionals, punching its ticket to the state tournament next week in Murfreesboro.
The Lady Tornadoes (10-6-1) have won nine of their last 10 games, during which they have recorded six shutouts, after starting off the season 1-5-1.
“They’re playing well right now, and they’re playing with some confidence,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley said. “It was a good solid match (tonight). I was really pleased with what we did.”
Lauderback’s performance came on the heels of recording a hat trick against Chuckey-Doak in Alcoa’s 6-1 victory in the Region 1-A championship Thursday.
Kaleaa Scales and Shelby Knight accounted for Alcoa’s other two goals against Oneida. It’s the third straight year the Indians’ season has come to an end in the sectional round at the hands of the Lady Tornadoes.
“We got off to a good quick start, and we needed that,” Corley said. “It kind of settled our girls down.”
Scales put Alcoa on the board in the opening seven minutes with a shot that hit the inside of the left post and bounced into the goal. Lauderback doubled the Tornadoes’ lead 13 minutes later when she charged up the middle of the field and buried a shot into the bottom right corner of the goal.
“Once we got the lead, the nerves went away,” Alcoa goalkeeper Ella Murr said. “The defense has definitely hung in there. We’ve been able to control the game out of the back.”
Alcoa’s defense had its work cut out for it against Oneida. Haley Atchley, Abby Sullivan and Lila Miller all made crucial plays to keep the Indians off the board in the first half. Atchley blocked a point-blank shot that would have tied the score at the time, and Sullivan and Miller both cleared the ball at points when it was pinging around in Alcoa’s box.
Ella Murr also prevented the Indians from getting a good look in the opening 30 minutes with her decisive play. Oneida’s best shot of the half came in the final 10 minutes, but it bounced off the right post and out of bounds, allowing Alcoa to enter halftime ahead 2-0.
“I told them at halftime, ‘You could be in a 2-2 match right now,’” Corley said. “We had really good moments, and we had some moments where I was worried. So we had to make sure we shored it up in the back, and I think we did a much better job in the second half.”
Lauderback pulled the game out of reach with a pair of goals three minutes into the half.
The first of the two came on a Wendy Berinstain assist before Lauderback completed her hat trick two minutes later after stealing the ball from an Oneida defender. In fluid motion, she spun around toward the goal and lofted a shot from deep that sailed just under the crossbar.
“The two early goals was the knockout,” Corley said. “(Lauderback) was hunting the ball tonight. If we get her in the right space, we know she’s going to score goals.”
It took Alcoa 10 corner kicks to finally put one away, but Knight got the job done with 18 minutes left when she passed it to McKinna Murr. Murr quickly kicked it back out to Knight, who tucked the ball into the back of the net.
Lauderback rounded out the scoring with 11 minutes remaining after Lilith Tauxe sped down the right side of the field with the ball. From the corner, she tapped it past a defender before sneaking another pass to Lauderback in the box, and she hammered it home.
Three games now separate the Lady Tornadoes from a state title. They fell to Signal Mountain, 4-1, in last year’s championship, and they’re eager to rectify that loss.
“I’m relieved right now, I’m ready to go,” Corley said. “We feel really comfortable with the team we can put on the field. We feel like we can go compete.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.