Alcoa was less than two minutes away from holding both of its opponents in the Region 1-A tournament scoreless.
An Andrew Knight goal in the 74th minute put the Tornadoes on the brink of hosting a Class A sectional with what would have been their second win over Gatlinburg-Pittman this season.
Instead, Gatlinburg-Pittman’s Carlos Turcios forced an additional 20 minutes of action with an equalizer in the 79th minute. Erick Marcia-Chavez took advantage of overtime, scoring in the 94th minute to hand Alcoa a region runner-up plaque following a 2-1 defeat Thursday at Alcoa Elementary School.
“We know enough about them (Gatlinburg-Pittman),” Alcoa coach Shane Corley said. “We all know who the experienced players are and who you can count on in situations, but can you maintain your mental game for 80 minutes of soccer and still have something in the tank because it takes a lot out of you when you play a team like that over and over.”
In the two moments that caused Alcoa (10-6-1) to go from region champion to needing a road victory over Oneida on Saturday to qualify for the state tournament, its mental game was not quite strong enough.
Neither side posed much of a scoring threat until Knight got on the other end of a free kick from near midfield, hitting it across the face of the goal and watching as it hit the opposite post and rolled into the back of the net.
Alcoa held University High scoreless throughout regulation and two overtime periods in the semifinals for the right to play Gatlinburg-Pittman (10-7-2) for a third time, but it could not complete another shutout this time around.
Turcios got past his defender along the far post and elevated to head in the equalizer with less than a minute-and-a-half left on the clock.
“We were trying to adjust a little bit defensively, and we didn’t do a good enough job with six minutes left,” Corley said. “We maybe checked off just slightly on the runner there and got behind him, and he did a great job getting it in. That was a tremendous header, but that’s what happens when you get late in the game. You get a little bit tired and you might check off for a quick second, and something like that can happen real quick.”
Gatlinburg-Pittman often changes shape, and Alcoa opted to mimic that strategy in the first overtime by going with a more direct approach to try and score a potential game-winner that never came.
In the second overtime, the Tornadoes were more content to play for penalty kicks, but that opportunity did not materialize either.
The Highlanders switched tactics and found Marcia-Chavez in the middle of the pitch and from there he delivered a beautiful strike past Alcoa goalkeeper Jeremiah Hester with six minutes, 12 seconds remaining.
“They started putting pressure in the middle and got the one guy in there,” Corley said. “They just beat us there. i think we may have had a little miscommunication with who was picking up the ball and who was picking up the runner, and they hadn’t really put any pressure there all night long. All their pressure had been in the channels and on the wings, but they changed it a little bit right there, and we didn’t adjust to it.”
Alcoa will now have to dig deep into its tank if it wants to take a trip to Murfreesboro next week for the Class A state tournament after playing a combined 200 minutes in three days.
“I would rather have not played overtime,” Corley said. “I would have liked to gotten the game over in regulation. We’re fit, it’s just a matter of making sure we’re healthy from the nicks and bangs that you pick up from the game.
“It’s getting warmer out, so that wears on you a little bit, but we’ll make sure we’re getting plenty of rest and plenty of hydration and try to be as fresh as we can for Saturday.”
