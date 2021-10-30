CHATTANOOGA — After fighting past obstacles all season, Alcoa met its toughest test Saturday at CHI Memorial Stadium.
In the TSSAA Class A State Championship finals, the Lady Tornadoes faced Merrol Hyde, which came into Saturday’s title match with a 17-2-1 record and a solid starting lineup.
This final barrier proved too much for Alcoa. Scoring one goal each half, the Lady Hawks shut out the Lady Tornadoes, 2-0, to send Alcoa home as state runners-up.
“They’re good, give them credit,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley told The Daily Times. “They put 11 solid players on the field and played a good soccer match. They play soccer, I like that. We played hard. We were probably a little bit weaker in a couple spots than they were, but our girls came out and played the way we want them to play.”
That fight Alcoa (14-7-1) showed all season was apparent across the whole 80 minutes, as its players scrapped for the ball and tried to find good looks even as the final moments of their season ticked away.
“(Getting here) was a big deal for this team,” Corley said. “We felt like we were kind of behind the eight-ball the whole season with our depth and then a couple of injuries here and there. But they wouldn’t quit, they kept playing and they got us here. So good for them.”
One recent injury for Alcoa was that of Charlotte Tymon, who suffered a high hamstring pull prior to Saturday’s match. She still played against Merrol Hyde (18-2-1), and Corley praised her efforts while also pointing to the availability issues the Lady Tornadoes have faced all season.
“We’ve played a couple (players) down,” Corley said. “We just didn’t have the depth. We’ve had to fill holes where we’ve had them. That’s what we’ve tried to do throughout the season.”
Merrol Hyde’s first goal came almost six minutes into the match as Alcoa goalkeeper Ella Murr just barely missed corralling a Sydney Arreza shot that eventually bounced into the net.
Nearly 11 minutes into the second half, the Lady Hawks scored again; this time, Merrol Hyde’s Mary McIllwain kicked a sliding shot just past Murr to find the netting. Murr, a steady presence in goal for Alcoa, played the entire match, notching one save.
Tymon’s shot with just under five minutes remaining, a desperation boot in the waning moments, was snagged by Merrol Hyde goalkeeper Hadley Marshall. The Lady Tornadoes took just three shots in the second half, less than half of the eight they attempted in the first.
Merrol Hyde took five shots in the second half after taking three across the first 40 minutes.
Though Alcoa had 11 shots, seven of which were on goal, compared to Merrol Hyde’s eight shots with three on goal, the Lady Hawks made much more of their touches Saturday; whether due to the strength of Merrol Hyde’s roster or the depth issues that have plagued Alcoa, the Lady Tornadoes couldn’t capitalize on any prime scoring opportunities.
“We followed our game plan and just couldn’t get a goal,” Corley said. “Good match.”
Though it seems to be in good hands with multiple expected returners, Alcoa will still lose three seniors, including offensive playmaker Kaleea Scales, to graduation.
Corley’s program has had no problem reloading each season, as evidenced by its five straight state tournament appearances, but he noted the loss of Scales, a speedy, aggressive winger.
“Two of (the seniors) have been here the whole time, the other one for three years,” Corley said. “Some of them have had to really work hard in practice to earn their time. Kaleea is a little bit different breed right there. She’s very good athletically and we’ll miss her presence on the field for sure.”
