The Alcoa boys soccer team might be young, but the Tornadoes didn’t exactly get the luxury of easing into their season Tuesday night in their home opener against Sevier County.
The Smoky Bears scored less than a minute into the game to jolt Alcoa awake, and they never relinquished the lead en route to a 6-1 victory
However, the experience the Tornadoes gained from the loss is something Alcoa coach Shane Corley hopes will pay dividends in the future.
“We can only advise them and warn them what’s to come in a game like this, but we’ve got a lot of young players on this team that haven’t experienced that yet,” Corley said. “When they catch on, they’ll be fine, but it was an eye-opener for all these players.”
Alcoa goalkeeper Jeremiah Hester recorded 13 saves for the Tornadoes (0-1) while Jett Foley accounted for their lone goal.
Alcoa and Sevier County met last season before spring sports were canceled due to the pandemic, and the Smoky Bears won that matchup, 7-0. Sevier County is a quick and talented team that Corley said he knew would pose an early challenge for his squad.
“We talked about facing adversity, and this would be a good team where we were going to have to deal with maybe being down,” Corley said. “I want to see us improve our communication and knowing where we are on the field. … With a young team, a lot of times it takes a little bit of time for them to kind of gel into that and understand what we’re really asking.
“This was a great game for them to understand the complexity of it and the pace of the game and where the pieces are, so it will help us out.”
Sevier County entered halftime ahead 3-0, but that lead could have been a lot more substantial had it not been for Hester’s eight first-half saves. Sevier County wasted no time getting to work when Arlin Castro converted on a corner kick 30 seconds into the game to give the Smoky Bears an early 1-0 advantage. They nearly doubled that lead seven minutes later when Brandon Moreira broke free down the field with the ball and fired off a hard shot aimed for just under the crossbar, but Hester jumped up to punch the ball over the goal.
On the ensuing corner kick, Sevier County nearly scored again with a shot that arched over defenders and was headed for the back of the net, but Aidan Corley got a foot on the ball before it could bounce into the goal.
The Smoky Bears eventually managed to capitalize on two more of their scoring opportunities before the end of the half. The first of those goals came with 15:53 left when Kent Koestar buried a shot into the bottom right corner of the net.
Sevier County stretched its lead to three several minutes later on a breakaway that Hester tried to thwart with a sliding save on the ball. But Brayan Moran managed to cross it to Joseph Rodriguez before Hester could collect it, and Rodriguez tapped it in to round out the first-half scoring.
“In the first half, we had the tendency to get the ball and then we wanted to play a big ball forward, and the shape we’re playing doesn’t allow us to do that,” Corley said. “We’ve got to play through midfield. In the second half, we did a better job of that.”
Alcoa got on the board five minutes into the second half when Foley launched a free kick from some 30 yards out and tucked it into the back of the net to cut Sevier County’s lead to 3-1 with 35:17 remaining.
The Tornadoes looked poised to build on that momentum when they created two quality scoring chances shortly after scoring, but both ended with headers sailing just wide of the post. Meanwhile, Sevier County took back control of the game with three unanswered goals. Moreira accounted for the first of those while Moran scored the last two on a corner and a penalty kick.
Alcoa will return to action Friday against Portland in the Rocky Top Sports World tournament in Gatlinburg.
“There’s a lot of potential for this team in 1A, and I can’t wait to get in the room and watch some film tomorrow with these guys and let them see some of the things that we identified throughout the game,” Corley said. “That’s going to help us a long way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.