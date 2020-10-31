MURFREESBORO — Shelby Knight placed both hands on her knees when she heard the final whistle of Saturday’s Class A semifinal at the Richard Siegel Soccer. A few moments later, fellow senior Bonnie Lauderback dropped to the ground and buried her head into her hands. Her teammate Bianca McGee gave her a reassuring pat on the back.
For four years, Alcoa seniors Lauderback, Knight, McKinna Murr and Haley Atchley have given everything they have to the program. Their coach Shane Corley challenged them to do it one more time Saturday.
The Lady Tornadoes didn’t attain their desired result, falling to Signal Mountain, 2-1, but they were relentless for 80 minutes — and that made Corley proud.
Lauderback scored in the 33rd minute to give Alcoa (11-7-1) the lead at halftime. She and Knight continued to pressure Signal Mountain’s backline, but two Signal Mountain goals in a five-minute span during the second half allowed the Eagles to defeat Alcoa in the TSSAA state soccer tournament for the third straight season.
“I am incredibly proud of our effort — I mean we left everything we had out there on the field,” Lauderback told The Daily Times. “For me, this was the championship game, this was the one that matters. It just didn’t go our way.”
From the opening whistle, the Lady Tornadoes gave Signal Mountain problems with their aggressive style of play. Lauderback also succeeded in aggravating the Eagles. Standing outside the penalty box in the 33rd minute, she arched a shot beyond the reach of Signal Mountain goalkeeper Reilly Furr to net the match’s first goal.
Signal Mountain responded after halftime, attempting six shots within the first 15 minutes of the second half. Ava Duffey pocked the equalizer in the 53rd minute. Camilia Miney gave the Eagles a lead two minutes later when she scored on a counterattack.
“I think we lost track of (Miney),” Corley said. “We were focused on taking away the middle and defending the space above the 18. We gave up that space in front of the 18 when we didn’t need to and that resulted in her scoring the (second goal).”
The Lady Tornadoes refused to wilt. With three defenders converging on her in the 60th minute, Lauderback launched a shot that missed the top-left corner of the goal by half a foot. In the 68th minute, the Lady Tornadoes drew Furr out of the goal during a corner kick, but Signal Mountain cleared the ball out of the box before any Alcoa player could capitalize on the open goal.
“You are going to get good bounces and you are going to get bad bounces,” Corley said. “You are going to get advantages and disadvantages. We had our share today. You got to have a little bit of luck to advance. You got to have a little bit of luck in games that are going to be tight and tough.
“We did well. It’s just unfortunate that we couldn’t defend a little stronger in the second half and that we couldn’t get the equalizing goal late.”
The coach was simply proud of how his four seniors represented Alcoa during their final match of the season, proud that they left their mark on the program.
“I’m incredibly grateful to be able to have the opportunity to come out and play,” Lauderback said.
“This is the best team I’ve ever been a part of. Everyone really supports each other. We are all a family.”
