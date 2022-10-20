Alcoa soccer was locked in a scoreless tie with University High in the Region 1-A championship despite having no shortage of scoring opportunities in the first half.
The Lady Tornadoes’ frustration was mounting as time expired in the first half, but that’s when their upperclassmen leaders rose to the occasion during the break.
“Our seniors got together at halftime and we talked and said, ‘Hey girls, just relax,’” Alcoa head coach Andy Byrd told The Daily Times. “One thing Scout Lauderback said at halftime – she’s one of our leaders – ‘Girls, this is supposed to be fun. I look around and not a lot of us are smiling.’ She hit the nail right on the head, and she’s done that a lot this season. We finally put A plus B together.”
Alcoa solved the equation that was a formidable University defense in a 1-0 victory Thursday night at Alcoa Elementary School, its fourth region title in the last six seasons. The Lady Tornadoes overcame the law of averages after a frustrating first half and finally netted the game-winning goal 10 minutes after halftime.
Alcoa came as close to scoring as possible without actually converting in the first half. The Lady Tornadoes tested University’s goalkeeper Shannon Willard with shot after shot on goal but to no avail. Several tries just missed the side of the goal, a few more clanged off the crossbar and one even hit the top of the net. Any shots that were closer on target, Willard saved.
The Lady Tornadoes finally broke through when junior Charlotte Tymon floated one from the back edge of the box over University’s leaping keeper in the 50th minute. Byrd praised Tymon’s short memory to shake off all the earlier near-misses and keep shooting — the not-so-glamorous aspect of a forward’s job.
“We knocked and knocked and knocked and knocked and knocked, and then it finally went in,” Byrd said. “And then we kept knocking and kept knocking.
“Charlotte’s goal was absolutely gorgeous. It’s definitely the silver lining around a game that didn’t have a whole lot of action in it. But at the same time, the girls came together. We got better tonight because we had to grind through.”
Byrd felt that his girls were only playing with about 85% energy after already winning a physical match earlier in the week, but he believed it worked to their advantage. University did not care how many matches Alcoa had played and brought its all for 80 full minutes — down to a final push in the last minute of the match. That taught Alcoa the value of perseverance, even while fatigued.
“They helped sharpen our saw,” Byrd said. “They taught us we had to grind through and do the things we have to do to win. We’re learning how to win. Aristotle said, ‘Learning’s not child’s play.’ Learning tonight was sometimes difficult for us. We were frustrated, so I think we learned some patience tonight.”
Alcoa hopes that patience will pay off as the pressure builds with each remaining game. With their win, the Lady Tornadoes earned the opportunity to host a sectional Saturday against Loudon. A victory would send Alcoa to the state tournament for the sixth consecutive season.
“It’s a different environment,” Byrd said. “There’s a lot of internal pressure. Everything is multiplied by 10. There’s so much pressure for a high school kid to swallow. You’re the top eight, four, two in the state, and here you are in front of the world. It’s your World Cup, you can’t do any more. That’s the Mecca for the high school player.
“There’s a lot of internal pressure that the kids put on themselves, so we’ve got to get the kids to relax. You can’t go down there and play clammed up.”
