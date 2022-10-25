The Alcoa girls soccer team has spent the past year wondering what could have been.
A moment for celebration quickly became muted as then-sophomore forward Charlotte Tymon was carried off the pitch with a hamstring injury following a 1-nil victory over Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences in the Class A state semifinals.
Tymon started in the state championship game but at less than 100%, and a few other injuries left the Lady Tornadoes with only two substitutes in what would be a 2-0 loss to Merrol Hyde.
“We’re always thinking of those ‘What-ifs,’ but I like to think that we did what we could at the time with what we had,” senior midfielder Annalise Erhart told The Daily Times. “This time, we’re coming in with a much stronger team.”
Alcoa (14-4-1) gets an opportunity to avenge that defeat with a healthier roster when it opens its sixth consecutive state tournament appearance with Merrol Hyde (17-2-1) at 1:30 p.m. today at Chattanooga Christian School.
The winner will advance to face either Culleoka or Crosstown in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday. The championship game is slated for 4 p.m. Saturday inside Red Wolves Stadium.
“You can look at it two different ways,” Alcoa coach Andy Byrd said. “You can hope that they (Merrol Hyde) get knocked off or at the very least you have a chance to watch them play or you can play them and take care of them.
“I heard from two or three people that it was a bad draw, but we’re going to have to play them anyway, and it’s better to play them fresh because it will be a more realistic picture.”
The Lady Tornadoes are a much different team than the one that fell to the Lady Hawks a year ago.
Tymon tallied 32 goals — one shy of tying the program’s single-season record set by Sydney O’Hara in 2017 — en route to being named The Daily Times Girls Soccer Player of the Year last season, serving as the main — and sometimes the only — scoring threat.
Alcoa features a more diverse attack this season with Tymon, Erhart and freshmen Anna Kate Baumann and Natalie Crisp each entering the tournament with at least 10 goals and senior midfielder Wendy Beristain not far below that threshold.
“It’s much more settling because last year we were playing it to Charlotte every time,” Erhart said. “She was our star player — and she still is — but we have outlet players now. We’re no longer a team that just attacks the middle. We’re a team that can attack through the middle, through the sides, we can swing it around the back.
“We just really have a strong team all around.”
That strength applies to the defensive third, which has surrendered five goals during Alcoa’s current 10-game winning streak and logged 10 shutouts this season.
The Lady Tornadoes are searching for the second state championship in program history after falling just short a year ago.
The memories from that season finale — as well as the other two trips this senior class has made to state — still sting, but this time around feels different.
“I think this is one of our strongest chances to win yet,” Erhart said. “I wasn’t in high school yet when they won the state championship (in 2017), but I remember being like, ‘That needs to be me.’ I need that ring. I need that title.
“It meant everything to look up to those girls, and I think it drives a lot of us because we want to be the next team (to win state) and build up this program.”
