The Alcoa boys soccer team finally played at the level expected of it in the first half, but it came at a cost.
Fatigue set in and opened the door for Gatlinburg-Pittman to create the opportunities it could not in the opening period. The Tornadoes had no answer for the increased efficiency in the Highlanders’ attack, falling 4-0 on Friday.
“We played with great urgency in the first half,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley told The Daily Times. “That’s the best 40 minutes of soccer we’ve had all season, to be honest, but I feel like we tired out a little bit in the second half.
“We just had little spurts where we lost our poise a little bit and lost our shape, and those are the moments they got us.”
The Tornadoes (7-5, 1-2 District 2-A) opened with a commitment to defending the Highlanders that resulted in a competitive first period.
Junior goalkeeper Jeremiah Hester was asked to make a few saves, including a diving stop on a bending free kicker on just outside the penalty box in the 37th minute, but was otherwise unbothered.
Alcoa even threatened to pull ahead in the the 25th minute but was unable to capitalize on the opportunity.
“I just love that we played for 40 minutes at a pace we want to play, and we played with urgency,” Corley said. “We came and defended from the attacking side. Instead of sitting back and letting a team come put pressure on us, we put pressure on them.
“We’ve tried to change things here recently to try and encourage more urgency to the game, and I think it paid off for us (in the first half) and will help us two or three games down the road.”
It all changed after the intermission.
Gatlinburg-Pittman scored four minutes into the second half in part because of an adjustment that widened out Alcoa.
The Highlanders added two more in quick succession the 57th and 59th minute before capping the scoring with 11 minutes remaining.
Alcoa has not produced much offense aside from senior forward Matt Stewart, and once again struggled while trying to avoid finishing in the bottom half of the district standings.
The only threat the Tornadoes mustered in the second half came when Juan Cervantes lobbed a deep shot just over the crossbar in the 66th minute.
“We’ve got some players who can play up there, we just don’t have a lot of experience,” Corley said. “There’s a little bit of talent there and there’s some athleticism, but it’s about being able to gain some experience and put that together.
“We’ve tweaked our formation a little bit to try and help Matt some, and I think the way we played tonight defensively helped him some by defending higher. It makes them all have to work a little harder, but it takes some pressure off of Matt when we can play there and maybe give him some support.”
Alcoa hopes its first effort is a sign of an impending turnaround over the course of its final three games, the first of which comes against county rival Heritage at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, before entering the postseason.
“We want to play these last three games with the same intensity and urgency that we saw in the first half,” Corley said. “If we can do that for 80 minutes, I think we’ll be OK. We’re not in the spot we want to be in the district, which means we’re going to have to work harder, but we’ve got three games to work on it between now and then.”
