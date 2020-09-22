Alcoa sophomore goalkeeper Ella Murr logged her first clean sheet of the season in a 6-0 victory at Stone Memorial on Tuesday.
Junior Abby Sullivan and freshman Lilith Tauxe each scored in the first half before the flood gates opened after the intermission. Senior midfielder McKinna Murr gave the Lady Tornadoes (3-5-1) a 3-0 lead, and senior forward Bonnie Lauderback added two more goals.
A Stone Memorial own goal capped the scoring.
Alcoa hosts Oak Ridge — its fourth non-district game against Class AAA opponent this season — at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
