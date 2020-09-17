The Alcoa soccer team hasn’t had the most ideal start to the season.
On Thursday night, the Lady Tornadoes proved they can be ready to play when it matters most by kicking off District 2-A play with a 5-1 win over Gatlinburg-Pittman.
“We’ve had a rocky start to the beginning of the season,” Alcoa senior Bonnie Lauderback said. “We got all of our kinks out in the other games. They didn’t go how we wanted, but the fact that we could put in what we’ve seen in film into this game, it’s very beneficial to our team.”
Alcoa (2-5-1, 1-0) — which entered Thursday with just a win under its belt — controlled the tempo of the game against the Highlanders (1-4, 0-2). Lauderback led the way with a pair of goals while Haley Atchley, McKinna Murr and Kaleea Scales accounted for the other three.
“We wanted to make sure we came out and got a decisive win to get some confidence,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley said. “It was one we had to have. We have such a small district — you can’t start the district with a loss.”
Scales put the Lady Tornadoes on the board with 14:51 left in the first half when Scout Lauderback brought the ball up the right side of the field and crossed it to Scales, who buried it in the top right corner of the goal.
Bonnie Lauderback doubled Alcoa’s lead before halftime when the Lady Tornadoes intercepted a Gatlinburg-Pittman goal kick, and Bonnie Lauderback tucked the ball into the back of the net to put Alcoa ahead 2-0.
Bonnie Lauderback then assisted on a goal nine minutes into the second half when she floated the ball into the box, and Atchley headed it in to cushion Alcoa’s lead, 3-0.
It was at the point the floodgates really opened for the Lady Tornadoes, who fired off three shots on goal in the next minute.
But with 26:33 left, the Highlanders found some life on a breakaway. Alcoa goalkeeper Ella Murr made a diving save on their initial shot, but Eliza Bettis was there for the rebound to cut Alcoa’s lead to 3-1.
“Except for a little spurt there midway through the second half, I was really pleased with what we did tonight,” Corley said. “We played a little more patiently and did a much better job of maintaining the pace of the game the way we wanted to.”
The Lady Tornadoes didn’t let the momentum swing rattle them. With 14:56 left, Bonnie Lauderback scored her second goal on a Scales assist when her shot hit the bottom of the crossbar and bounced in.
Murr rounded out the scoring less than two minutes later after Scales put the Lady Tornadoes in scoring position again by taking the ball up the field, running through defenders along the way. From the right corner, she sent the ball sailing into the box.
Gatlingburg-Pittman got to it before Alcoa could, but — when the Highlanders attempted to clear the ball — Murr was in the right spot to send it back with a low shot from deep that snuck past the Highlanders’ keeper.
Corley also credited Annalise Erhart in the holding midfield spot with Alcoa’s ability to control the game.
“It’s really great because our streak hasn’t been so good so far — we’ve played some good teams — so it feels great to get a win,” Erhart said. “The team is going to be much more confident going forward, and hopefully that leads to more wins.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.