Multiple Alcoa girls soccer players recently garnered All-Region and All-District awards. Sophomore forward Charlotte Tymon was named both the District 2-A Player of the Year and the Region 1-A Most Valuable Offensive Player after scoring 32 goals and adding three assists.
Junior defender Peyton Potts earned the district's Defensive Player of the Year while junior Ella Murr was tabbed as the Goalkeeper of the Year. Shane Corley was named Coach of the Year.
Senior forward Kaleea Scales was named to both the All-District and All-Region teams. Sophomore Analise Erhart and senior Laine Maness were also included on the All-Region team while junior Wendy Beristain was named to the All-District team.
