ONEIDA — Nothing has been handed to the Alcoa boys soccer team. Whether it was learning new roles or squaring off against tough opponents, Alcoa’s players have not only faced, but overcome, challenges all season.
So when the final seconds ticked off the clock during the Tornadoes’ 3-1 win over Oneida on Saturday in the Class A sectionals, and their ticket to the state tournament was officially punched, they had good reason to be proud.
“It’s not been a real easy season,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley told The Daily Times. “We challenged them with the schedule. Because we’ve got experienced players, we’ve challenged them to try to play, some of them, to different styles than how they’ve played before because we know we can be a good team. We want to be a good team, not just individual players, and we’re getting there. We’re doing much better with the ball.
“The second half of the season has really helped, and I feel like we’re in a good spot right now. They’re confident and they’re playing well.”
In earning its first state tournament berth since 2018, Alcoa (11-6-1) found the advantage quickly and didn’t let a response from Oneida (13-3-3) curb its momentum.
Bacon Lauderback scored four minutes in and Jacob Baumann followed suit nearly three minutes later, pushing Alcoa to an early two-goal lead.
Oneida, though, trimmed that lead with its own goal off a penalty kick 13 minutes in, forcing Alcoa onto the defensive. The Tornadoes defended through offense, continually pushing the ball upfield and keeping goalkeeper Jeremiah Hester from having to spring into action.
Alcoa also followed its game plan of keeping the ball away from Oneida’s two main attackers.
“Really, (Oneida’s) style of play is extremely direct,” Corley said. “They want the ball on the feet of (Luke Barna and Mason Keeton) up front, and we knew that going in. Our whole scheme was keep the ball from (Barna and Keeton), and we prevented. It was okay if they had the ball in midfield, I didn’t mind that so much. We can’t give them opportunities in the attacking third, and we did a really good job of that.
“I think our defense deserves some credit because they stood in there and played to the game plan we told them would have to be played tonight.”
Jaden Dyar widened the gap, scoring on a long ball with 27 minutes, 48 seconds remaining, and the Tornadoes defense remained rigid, helping keep their bounce-back season alive.
Alcoa ended last season in disappointing fashion, losing to Austin-East in the district semifinals. Its upcoming trip to Murfreesboro will not only be a new experience for the players on its roster, but also a chance to further move past that setback.
“I’m pretty excited (to go to state) based on how the season ended last year,” Baumann, a sophomore, said. “We’ve got a young group of guys, so we’re excited to go to this the first time.”
“It is pretty cool (to go as a sophomore), but it’s not surprising. My sophomore guys and I, we’ve grown up playing together and we’ve always been pretty good as a team. We’ve got good chemistry, so I think we’ll go far this year, next year and after that.”
The goal for Alcoa ahead of its first state tournament game Tuesday is to rest and make sure its roster remains healthy, Corley said.
“I think we’re confident, but we have to go in and at the same time have some patience and not get carried away with things,” Corley said. “Because this group has never been there before, so it’s all new to them. If we can keep them settled and get them to play with some patience, they can be successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.