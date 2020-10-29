Alcoa senior forward Bonnie Lauderback was named District 2-A Player of the Year and sophomore defender Peyton Potts was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday.
Shane Corley received district Coach of the Year honors.
Senior wing Shelby Knight, senior center back Haley Atchley, senior midfielder McKinna Murr and junior wing Kaleea Scales joined Lauderback and Potts on the All-District team.
The Lady Tornadoes (10-6-1) face Valor College Prep (8-3) at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Class A state tournament quarterfinals at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.